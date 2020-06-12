/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
66 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Marco Island, FL
Marco Beach
765 N Barfield DR
765 North Barfield Drive, Marco Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1910 sqft
Well maintained 2 bed + den, 2 bath furnished home on a direct access canal. Centrally located on Marco Island giving easy access to all amenities the island has to offer.
145 Capri BLVD
145 Capri Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1040 sqft
TOP UNIT OF REMODELED DUPLEX FOR RENT IN BEAUTIFUL ISLES OF CAPRI! This unit has 2 beds and 2 baths, with everything remodeled from the porcelain floors to the spiral staircase leading up to the roof presenting the beautiful views Isles of Capri has
1356 Mainsail DR
1356 Mainsail Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1270 sqft
First floor condo, nice, clean and furnished, with 2 spacious and carpeted bedrooms, 2 remodeled bathrooms, kitchen, laundry, access to pool and common areas. Departure cleaning paid by tenant.
4620 Hawks Nest DR
4620 Hawks Nest Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1585 sqft
**Seasonal Furnished Rental - Available NOW at a great price!!** Come and enjoy the resort style living at the award winning community of Fiddlers Creek. This SECOND FLOOR, end unit coach home has cathedral ceilings with lots of natural light.
4610 Hawks Nest DR
4610 Hawks Nest Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1414 sqft
**Seasonal Furnished Rental - Available NOW at a great price!!** Come and enjoy the resort style living at the award winning community of Fiddlers Creek. This FIRST FLOOR coach home has two bedrooms, den/office, and a one car garage.
8385 Whisper Trace LN
8385 Whisper Trace Lane, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautifully furnished, 1st-floor villa with lake views, this 2/2 + den sleeps 4-6. Light & bright interior features volume ceilings, plantation shutters, tile floor in living area; carpeting in bedrooms.
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1136 sqft
Well-equipped one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Naples, a short walk from Lely Elementary School. Units include full-size washers and dryers. Tennis court, Internet cafe and game room on-site. Close to Naples Lake Country Club.
Lely Resort
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1145 sqft
A charming community with updated interiors including high ceilings, granite finishes, and lots of storage. On-site outdoor poolside cabana with a fire pit and a health club and spa area. Near Naples shopping.
Lely Resort
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1106 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.
Sabal Bay
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
3635 Boca Ciega DR
3635 Boca Ciega Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Beautiful remodeled turnkey condo in Lakewood (East Naples) just 7 minutes to 5th Ave South! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom split floor plan with glassed lanai which currently serves as a den.
Lely Resort
9022 Michael CIR
9022 Michael Circle, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1247 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms second floor condominium located in the lovely Lely Resort community of Sunstone on the Fairways is comfortably decorated with new furnishings..
9113 Prima Way #101
9113 Prima Way, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
2463 sqft
2/2+den Coach Home with lake view corner unit - Immaculate 2 BR/2BA plus Den 1st Floor Taylor Woodrow Spacious, Custom Designed Coach Home with a 2 Car Garage Located in Prestigious Treviso Bay Now Available for Annual or Seasonal Rental.
Hibiscus Country Club
190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401
190 Pebble Beach Boulevard, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
954 sqft
190 Pebble Beach Blvd.
3685 Amberly Circle D-105
3685 Amberly Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1115 sqft
*** ROYAL WOOD GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB *** *** SEASONAL* - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=r3nS6m3PSQw Located in desirable Royal Wood Golf and County Club.
9518 Avellino WAY
9518 Avellino Way, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1355 sqft
Like New beautifully decorated 2 bedroom + den/2 bathroom condo with a 1 car garage condo with an expansive free flowing floor plan allows you endless possibilities for entertaining.
5327 Treetops DR
5327 Treetops Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
806 sqft
This second floor 2/2 unfurnished condo in east Naples is just a short trip to Marco or Naples. Beautiful community pool in this quite development. This property will not last long at $1300.
9815 Giaveno CT
9815 Giaveno Court, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1107 sqft
* OPEN FOR 2021 !!!!! Enjoy the 60,000 sq ft.
14667 Edgewater CIR
14667 Edgewater Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1519 sqft
Be the very first occupant of this beautiful new Villa in the Resort Style Community of Naples Reserve! Features a large Great Room / Dining Area and separation of Bedrooms for privacy.
Lely Resort
9110 Capistrano ST S
9110 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,550
1404 sqft
AVAILABLE for Season 2021! Furnished first floor condo with an attached two car garage! With exquisite details such as beautiful granite counters and tile on the diagonal, this condo offers two bedroom suites each with a private lanai, perfect for
5693 Rattlesnake Hammock RD
5693 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1192 sqft
WHAT A GREAT PRICE ON THIS NICELY SIZED SECOND FLOOR CONDO FEATURING HARDWOOD-LIKE FLOORS AND VAULTED CEILINGS. BROOK PINES IS A SMALL, QUIET COMMUNITY JUST A SHORT DRIVE FROM DOWNTOWN AND BEAUTIFUL NAPLES BEACHES.
Winding Cypress
7450 EMILIA LN
7450 Emilia Lane, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1554 sqft
VERONA WALK Turnkey furnished 2 Bedroom 2 en suite Bath Capri Villa with Heated Pool, screened lanai and Lake view attached two car garage. Pet OK with approval.
9832 Venezia CIR
9832 Venezia Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1454 sqft
Yearly rental available June 1st! Freshly updated 2 bedroom plus den Treviso Bay condo located in the Venezia neighborhood. Enjoy the private tucked away setting and all amenities of the community.
9735 Acqua CT
9735 Acqua Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1107 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 Long Term or Annual Renter. Treviso Bay Resort Style living in in this First floor Turnkey furnished 2 Bed 2 Bath Turnkey Antonia Floor plan with Golf and Social Membership.
