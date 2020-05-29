203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a large floorplan. Downstairs is open concept living with beautiful new LVP flooring, crown molding, 9 foot ceilings, and sliding glass doors to the screened back patio facing the lake. There is also a bonus 1/2 bath downstairs for convenience. The large master faces the lake, has a walk-in closet, and of course an en suite with double vanity. All 3 bedrooms and the laundry room are upstairs. You'll see the same LVP flooring continues through to the bedrooms and hallways. Private parking in the attached single car garage and driveway space. The community has overflow parking available for your guest with a pass. This is a quiet gated community, with a clubhouse and swimming pool for relaxing in the summertime. If you are looking for a great place to call home