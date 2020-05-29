All apartments in Lynn Haven
203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle

203 Baldwin Rowe · (850) 819-0451
Location

203 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL 32405

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1654 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a large floorplan. Downstairs is open concept living with beautiful new LVP flooring, crown molding, 9 foot ceilings, and sliding glass doors to the screened back patio facing the lake. There is also a bonus 1/2 bath downstairs for convenience. The large master faces the lake, has a walk-in closet, and of course an en suite with double vanity. All 3 bedrooms and the laundry room are upstairs. You'll see the same LVP flooring continues through to the bedrooms and hallways. Private parking in the attached single car garage and driveway space. The community has overflow parking available for your guest with a pass. This is a quiet gated community, with a clubhouse and swimming pool for relaxing in the summertime. If you are looking for a great place to call home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle have any available units?
203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle have?
Some of 203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle currently offering any rent specials?
203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle pet-friendly?
No, 203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynn Haven.
Does 203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle offer parking?
Yes, 203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle does offer parking.
Does 203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle have a pool?
Yes, 203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle has a pool.
Does 203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle have accessible units?
No, 203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
