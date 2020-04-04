All apartments in Lynn Haven
1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:40 AM

1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir

1602 Baldwin Rowe · (518) 307-1448
Location

1602 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL 32405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1450 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1562 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bdrm Townhouse! For Sale or For Rent! - Property Id: 226186

SEIZE THE OPPORTUNITY to own one of Baldwin Rowe's townhomes on the pond! This home won't last long, so act fast! Ideally located between Panama City & Lynn Haven, this well-maintained townhome is a must see! This stunner has a split-floorplan with 2 BR, 2.5 BA and a spacious loft on the 2nd floor. The home features tile and beautiful brand-new Luxury Vinyl Plank downstairs, granite tile countertops & breakfast bar in the kitchen, and an open floorplan perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, BOTH spacious Bedroom Suites feature walk-in closets, bathrooms, & lovely crown molding. Master Bath boasts a dual vanity & garden tub/shower. The home faces the community pond with gorgeous water fountains & provides a serene view as you enjoy a morning coffee or nightcap from the screened in back porch.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226186
Property Id 226186

(RLNE5664956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir have any available units?
1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir have?
Some of 1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir offer parking?
No, 1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir have a pool?
No, 1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir have accessible units?
No, 1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
