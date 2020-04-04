1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bdrm Townhouse! For Sale or For Rent! - Property Id: 226186



SEIZE THE OPPORTUNITY to own one of Baldwin Rowe's townhomes on the pond! This home won't last long, so act fast! Ideally located between Panama City & Lynn Haven, this well-maintained townhome is a must see! This stunner has a split-floorplan with 2 BR, 2.5 BA and a spacious loft on the 2nd floor. The home features tile and beautiful brand-new Luxury Vinyl Plank downstairs, granite tile countertops & breakfast bar in the kitchen, and an open floorplan perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, BOTH spacious Bedroom Suites feature walk-in closets, bathrooms, & lovely crown molding. Master Bath boasts a dual vanity & garden tub/shower. The home faces the community pond with gorgeous water fountains & provides a serene view as you enjoy a morning coffee or nightcap from the screened in back porch.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226186

Property Id 226186



(RLNE5664956)