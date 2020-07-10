/
218 Apartments for rent in Lely, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hibiscus Country Club
240 Pebble Beach BLVD
240 Pebble Beach Boulevard, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1080 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment overlooking golf course in prestigious Lely Community. Conveniently located near downtown Naples , beaches, shopping and restaurants. Short drive from Marco Island.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hibiscus Country Club
234 Pebble Beach BLVD
234 Pebble Beach Boulevard, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1298 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 234 Pebble Beach BLVD in Lely. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hibiscus Country Club
156 Pebble Beach CIR
156 Pebble Beach Circle, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1584 sqft
Come enjoy the summer in paradise at this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom pool home in Lely Golf Estates. Be sure to entertain on your oversized lanai overlooking the lush backyard with tranquil sunset views.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Country Club
701 AUGUSTA BLVD
701 Augusta Boulevard, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1125 sqft
*RENTED JAN 1 - MARCH 31 2021* Conveniently located in the beautiful LELY GOLF ESTATES community, this perfect 2 bedroom/2 bath vacation home in the EAGLEWOOD condominium is easily accessible on the first floor and features bright, tastefully
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD
5697 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1192 sqft
For Rent in Brook Pines Naples. Furnished, 2020 annual & off season rental available July 15th, 2020. Very well maintained & beautifully furnished, 2/2 bath condo, end unit, 1st floor condo with great room.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5499 Rattlesnake Hammock RD SE
5499 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1071 sqft
NEW TO MARKET SEASONAL RENTAL. PRICE REDUCTION FOR REMAINDER OF SEASON 2020. Owner will work with you on lease terms. Very close (10 minutes) to downtown Naples, pristine beaches, world class dining and shopping. Picturesque sunsets at Naples Pier.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Country Club
740 Augusta BLVD E
740 Augusta Boulevard, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1294 sqft
Condo is rented. First floor large corner unit - nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with tile throughout. Screened lanai 6.7' X 13' overlooking natural pond and water with golf course too. Kitchen recently updated with cabinetry and granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Lely
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Lely Resort
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
135 Units Available
Sabal Bay
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,179
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5235 Myrtle LN
5235 Myrtle Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2320 sqft
Great home on large lot a full 1/2 acre for tenants use. Large 3 bedrooms plus den, 2 baths. Featuring wood flooring in all the Bedrooms and Dining room. Tile in common areas and kitchen. Only the living room has carpet.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3659 Kent DR
3659 Kent Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2042 sqft
Exceptional fully equipped single family home for seasonal renting. Beautiful lake view in a quiet neighborhood. Only 15 mins from 5th Ave., Downtown and gorgeous Beaches. Very nice area with shopping and parks around.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3625 Boca Ciega DR
3625 Boca Ciega Drive, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
903 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL $1,350 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with updated kitchen and bathrooms and beautiful views of the pool and golf course from the 3rd floor. Private screened balcony with sliding glass door entry from both kitchen and master bedroom.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6267 Mandalay CIR
6267 Mandalay Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1495 sqft
This annual rental attached villa is being offered unfurnished. The community of Mandalay is conveniently located at Rattlesnake Hammock Rd and Santa Barbara Blvd.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sabal Bay
6549 Dominica DR
6549 Dominica Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2214 sqft
Take advantage of this incredible opportunity in one of Naples most up and coming communities! This beautifully designed 3 bedroom plus den, 3 bath home offers the luxurious lifestyle you have been looking for.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Manor
5252 Warren ST
5252 Warren Street, Naples Manor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed/1 Bath Duplex with ALL TILE, Stainless Appliances, Central AC, Washer/Dryer all inside the duplex. NEW Roof . NO PETS. Available NOW JUNE 10th. ***SEE VIDEO OF INSIDE OF UNIT***
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5325 Cypress LN
5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2248 sqft
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath .
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sabal Bay
6446 Pembroke WAY
6446 Pembroke Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
2963 sqft
Lovely, upgraded, 3 bedroom plus den, 3 full bath, Jasmine Grand floor plan. Enter into the huge great room and behold the 14 foot ceilings. Cook in the large well-stocked kitchen. Entertain in the formal dining room.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sabal Bay
4902 Andros DR
4902 Andros Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2781 sqft
$5,000 is off season price. Only Available May through November. Stunning, 3 bedroom plus den, 3 ½ bath, courtyard Pool home that promises you the ultimate in vacation luxury.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9449 Italia WAY
9449 Italia Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
2553 sqft
This home in the magnificent community of Treviso Bay includes golf on a world class TPC golf course. The luxury does not stop there.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9487 Piacere WAY
9487 Piacere Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2032 sqft
Includes a full golf membership! Built in 2013, this Sophia model includes 3 bedrooms, a den, 3 full bathrooms and has barely been lived in.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sabal Bay
7162 Dominica DR
7162 Dominica Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1563 sqft
*$3,495/Month SPECIAL RATE- JULY THROUGH OCTOBER* Welcome to the Isles of Collier Preserve, an award winning gated community of 2400 pristine acres, much of which is dedicated to natural habitats.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4640 Chantelle DR
4640 Chantelle Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1082 sqft
Great location located off Rattlesnake Hammock Road. Close to Tamiami Trail. This SPACIOUS 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor walk-up unit has all new paint. Large kitchen. Beautiful views from the lanai.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4211 Chantelle DR
4211 Chantelle Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1317 sqft
(AVAILABLE SEASON 2021) 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH NICELY FURNISHED 2nd floor corner unit, lots of natural light and large lanai and covered parking READY FOR SEASON 2021 CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. 55 and older
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Manor
5414 Warren ST
5414 Warren Street, Naples Manor, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2381 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms home with a pleasant and quiet backyard overlooking a lake. This spacious house features 2 master bedrooms and a flex room that is just off the main living room.
