593 N Lecanto Highway

Amenities

parking conference room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room parking

Lecanto Ridge Medical Corridor. Unobstructed visibility, high traffic, attractive well maintained Class A professional medical / office building located directly off Highway 491 (Lecanto Highway) in Lecanto, Florida. The property is ideally suited for medical-related tenants (physicians, medical services, laboratories, etc.) seeking professionally appointed space approximately 1,160 SF. The building has large signage, ample parking, waiting area, large conference room, private offices and much more. An opportunity to join with the existing tenants, The Dentofacial & Cosmetic Surgery Institute, Edward Jones and Cala Hills Endodontics. Take advantage of the best priced Medical Office Space on the market. Easy to show. Call for more information. Rental Rate $12.00/sq.ft plus $3.70 CAM / sq.ft.