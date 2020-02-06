All apartments in Lecanto
Lecanto, FL
593 N Lecanto Highway
Last updated February 6 2020 at 12:47 AM

593 N Lecanto Highway

593 North Lecanto Highway · (352) 726-6668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

593 North Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,160

Studio · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Amenities

parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Lecanto Ridge Medical Corridor. Unobstructed visibility, high traffic, attractive well maintained Class A professional medical / office building located directly off Highway 491 (Lecanto Highway) in Lecanto, Florida. The property is ideally suited for medical-related tenants (physicians, medical services, laboratories, etc.) seeking professionally appointed space approximately 1,160 SF. The building has large signage, ample parking, waiting area, large conference room, private offices and much more. An opportunity to join with the existing tenants, The Dentofacial & Cosmetic Surgery Institute, Edward Jones and Cala Hills Endodontics. Take advantage of the best priced Medical Office Space on the market. Easy to show. Call for more information. Rental Rate $12.00/sq.ft plus $3.70 CAM / sq.ft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 593 N Lecanto Highway have any available units?
593 N Lecanto Highway has a unit available for $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 593 N Lecanto Highway currently offering any rent specials?
593 N Lecanto Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 593 N Lecanto Highway pet-friendly?
No, 593 N Lecanto Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lecanto.
Does 593 N Lecanto Highway offer parking?
Yes, 593 N Lecanto Highway does offer parking.
Does 593 N Lecanto Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 593 N Lecanto Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 593 N Lecanto Highway have a pool?
No, 593 N Lecanto Highway does not have a pool.
Does 593 N Lecanto Highway have accessible units?
No, 593 N Lecanto Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 593 N Lecanto Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 593 N Lecanto Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 593 N Lecanto Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 593 N Lecanto Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
