Inverness, FL
212 S Apopka Avenue
Last updated April 8 2020 at 6:33 PM

212 S Apopka Avenue

212 South Apopka Avenue · (352) 726-6668
Location

212 South Apopka Avenue, Inverness, FL 34452

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,680

Studio · 12 Bath · 3360 sqft

Amenities

parking
lobby
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
Prime medical/professional office space located just two blocks from the Citrus County Court House and Three Blocks from Citrus Memorial Hospital. Unit 206, a medical doctor's office offers 1,680 SF, 4 exam rooms, 1 Private office, Kitchen/Break Area, Reception Desk and Office, Patient Lobby and 2 ADA compliant restrooms. Unit 214, a professional office unit offers 1,680 SF, large lobby and reception desk area, 5 private offices, kitchen/breakroom, 2 ADA compliant bathrooms and ample storage. The Apopka office complex is the perfect location for your medical and law practice within walking distance Downtown Inverness and surrounded by an ample patient population in the medical Hub of Citrus County. The current rental rate is $12/SF+NNN+Sales Tax and favorable for turnkey office space. Additional parking lot found on Pine and Grace Street behind the subject property owned by Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 S Apopka Avenue have any available units?
212 S Apopka Avenue has a unit available for $1,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 212 S Apopka Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
212 S Apopka Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 S Apopka Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 212 S Apopka Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inverness.
Does 212 S Apopka Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 212 S Apopka Avenue does offer parking.
Does 212 S Apopka Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 S Apopka Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 S Apopka Avenue have a pool?
No, 212 S Apopka Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 212 S Apopka Avenue have accessible units?
No, 212 S Apopka Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 212 S Apopka Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 S Apopka Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 S Apopka Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 S Apopka Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
