212 S Apopka Avenue

Prime medical/professional office space located just two blocks from the Citrus County Court House and Three Blocks from Citrus Memorial Hospital. Unit 206, a medical doctor's office offers 1,680 SF, 4 exam rooms, 1 Private office, Kitchen/Break Area, Reception Desk and Office, Patient Lobby and 2 ADA compliant restrooms. Unit 214, a professional office unit offers 1,680 SF, large lobby and reception desk area, 5 private offices, kitchen/breakroom, 2 ADA compliant bathrooms and ample storage. The Apopka office complex is the perfect location for your medical and law practice within walking distance Downtown Inverness and surrounded by an ample patient population in the medical Hub of Citrus County. The current rental rate is $12/SF+NNN+Sales Tax and favorable for turnkey office space. Additional parking lot found on Pine and Grace Street behind the subject property owned by Landlord.