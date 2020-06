Amenities

These Brand NEW 2020 Built Duplexes are Ready for you to call them home! This Duplex Features 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, all Tile, 2020 Programable Central AC, Brand New Appliances and a Beautiful Covered Front Porch with Tropical Fan. Included in your monthly Rent is Water and Trash. Located 7 Minutes from the Power Plant, 15 Minutes from Crystal River and 15 Minutes from Dunnellon these Rentals Won't Last Long ONLY 2 Rental's Left!