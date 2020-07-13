/
75 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Indialantic, FL
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
117 Ocean Breeze Circle
117 Ocean Breeze Circle, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1563 sqft
Just bring your toothbrush to this fully furnished beach side gem! Smell the ocean from this 3bdrm. 2 bath home located just across the street from the sands of beautiful Indialantic beach.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
$
65 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
34 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$934
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
17 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:56pm
3 Units Available
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
Studio
$789
1 Bedroom
$812
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windwood in Palm Bay, FL is located 2 miles east of I-95 and just 5 miles from Melbourne. Convenient to public transportation, a stone's throw from shopping and restaurants, Windwood is located between FIT and BCC.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
7 Units Available
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
975 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
$
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
500 Palm Springs Boulevard
500 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September 1 2020 Cute, Comfy and Convenient is this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 1st floor condo in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1209 E New Haven Avenue
1209 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
668 sqft
SNOWBIRD INVITATION JAN TO MARCH This unit has Picturesque views of Crane Creek in charming and quaint Historic Downtown Melbourne with tons of restaurants, art galleries, pubs, a theater and stores! There is an easy walk over the causeway to the
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2419 Carriage Court
2419 Carriage Court, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in a desirable location! Right across the street from Paradise Beach Park. 2 nice sized bedrooms, each with their own bathroom! Half bath downstairs with a very open floor plan. Tile and wood floors throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Briarwood Park
825 E. University Blvd Unit 104
825 East University Boulevard, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
838 sqft
**Simplistic and Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ready For Occupancy July 1st!** - Simplistic and Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located in Sunny Melbourne, Florida! This cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom apartment features a comfortable living room and a
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1437 Pineapple Ave #605
1437 Pineapple Avenue, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Luxury Condo overlooking Intra Coastal and steps away from EGAD! - Luxury condo living just steps away from the wonderful restaurants, brewery, shops and galleries of the Eau Gallie Arts District.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
3071 Mary Street
3071 Mary Street, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1263 sqft
This remodeled single story home is Super Clean and centrally located just off Dairy road in the middle of town. Large fenced in yard, move in ready and owner will consider small pets. No big dogs or dangerous breeds please.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1047 Small Court
1047 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available January 1 2021 SO CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!! Easy walk to the Beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community, The Condos of Indian Harbour Beach.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2696 Elm Drive NE
2696 Elm Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2137 sqft
Palm Bay House - Property Id: 241769 Well maintained 4 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home located on the beautiful Turkey Creek, with direct water access to the Indian River.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2195 N Highway A1a
2195 Highway A1A, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2228 sqft
Great view of the ocean from the balcony. This unit features three bedrooms, two baths, large master suite with his & her walk-in closets, jetted tub, separate shower, separate vanities, tile throughout living area, carpeted bedrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
255 Paradise Boulevard
255 Paradise Boulevard, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
Great 2 bed/2 bath, 2-story townhome with 2 car garage, one block from the ocean! Eat-in kitchen looking out to spacious dining/living area. Tiled throughout lower level & wood laminate on 2nd level. New AC 2015. Extra large master.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D
1008 Wh Jackson Street, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bed/1 Bath Studio Utilities Included _Close to Downtown Melbourne - Recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Lawn Care, Trash, Water and Electricity included, you will not find a better opportunity.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Briarwood Park
827 E. University Blvd Unit 104
827 East University Boulevard, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
806 sqft
827 E.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Dunes
1923 Highway A1a
1923 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
108 E Lincoln Avenue
108 East Lincoln Avenue, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
832 sqft
Available August 1st. Very nice half duplex in great location just minutes from Downtown Melbourne. This property has a large fenced in back yard, tile throughout, lawn service, up to $60 for water & sewer included in the rent.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Hgts
1625 Elizabeth Street
1625 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne, FL
Studio
$725
240 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Recently renovated 1st floor studio with planks flooring through out. New refrigerator, microwave, & cook top. City water, sewer & trash is included in your rent. This apartment has a community pool!!! Owner will accept 1 small cat or dog.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
822 Angle Street
822 Angle Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1177 sqft
NE Palm Bay single family home. Move in condition! Three bedroom two bath. One car carport. Inside laundry room. Terrazzo floors throughout. Storm shutters. Small canal running through back of property. Owner would consider a small dog under 20lbs.
