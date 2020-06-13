Apartment List
80 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Indialantic, FL

Finding an apartment in Indialantic that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
4 Units Available
The Brittany
1874 Brittany Dr, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Paradise Beach and Park near I-95 and the Orlando Melbourne International Airport. Relaxing property amenities include a grill area, swimming pool and two lakes. Units have central air conditioning and walk-in closets.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
1403 S Miramar Avenue
1403 South Miramar Avenue, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Ocean Views from your deck! Live just steps to the beach in this roomy 2 Bedroom 2/ Bath 2nd Floor Unit. Let the breezes blow through the windows and listen to the waves. Open and Airy living space, wood floors, nice appliances, washer dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Indialantic

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
155 Palmetto Avenue
155 Palmetto Avenue, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
2 applications pending. A hop skip and a jump to the Beach, food, shopping, schools and sidewalks leading to everything else you may need. Quiet dead-end street.
Results within 5 miles of Indialantic
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
27 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$927
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$954
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1356 sqft
Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay. Choose one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Palm Bay, FL.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
5 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
$
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:14pm
7 Units Available
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$789
2 Bedrooms
$939
Windwood in Palm Bay, FL is located 2 miles east of I-95 and just 5 miles from Melbourne. Convenient to public transportation, a stone's throw from shopping and restaurants, Windwood is located between FIT and BCC.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
$
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
2 Units Available
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
900 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Briarwood Park
1 Unit Available
835 E. University Blvd Unit 111
835 East University Boulevard, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
891 sqft
Bright and Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ready For Immediate Occupancy! - Bright and Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located in Sunny Melbourne, Florida! This cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom apartment features a comfortable living room and a spacious kitchen

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
120 Anona Place
120 Anona Place, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2321 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BR/3BA TWO STORY HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH - BEAUTIFUL 4 BD/3BA, SPLIT-LEVEL HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH. This spacious 4 Bdrm, 3 ba, single family house is just the home you have been searching for.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
173 Murano Drive
173 Murano Drive, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1298 sqft
2BR/2BA TOWNHOUSE IN THE VILLAS OF WEST MELBOURNE - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse is in a gated community and is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and downtown Melbourne.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3512 D'Avinci Way 3038E
3512 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
857 sqft
Unit 3038E Available 07/15/20 Close to beaches & Downtown - 2/2 - Property Id: 20195 Close to FIT, University Village offers two and three bedroom apartments, situated in lush landscaping with interior ponds and fountains.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Briarwood Park
1 Unit Available
827 E. University Blvd Unit 104
827 East University Boulevard, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
806 sqft
827 E.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Briarwood Park
1 Unit Available
825 E. University Blvd Unit 104
825 East University Boulevard, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
838 sqft
825 E.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2696 Elm Drive NE
2696 Elm Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2421 sqft
Palm Bay House - Property Id: 241769 Well maintained 4 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home located on the beautiful Turkey Creek, with direct water access to the Indian River.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S
3542 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1140 sqft
Unit 2056S Available 06/19/20 NEAR FIT - UNIVERSITY VILLAGE - Property Id: 21172 Close to FIT, University Village offers two and three bedroom apartments, situated in lush landscaping with interior ponds and fountains.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ocean Dunes
1 Unit Available
1923 Highway A1a
1923 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4955 Dixie Highway
4955 Dixie Highway, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2159 sqft
Enjoy Breathtaking views from this 7th floor direct riverfront condo in one of the nicest buildings in the area. If your someone that prefers the finer things in life and you like quality.. Look no further.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Indian River Bluff
1 Unit Available
309 Crescent Drive
309 Crescent Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Spacious home on a oversized corner lot. Established neighborhood with beautiful mature trees. Two blocks from the river. Rent includes Lawn maintenance. Pets accepted!

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
150 Sandy Shoes Drive
150 Sandy Shoes Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1615 sqft
Short term 3-5 months (3 mo. minimum) $3000 Tenant responsible for all utilities & 12% tax. Long term $2750 tenant responsible for all utilities (water/sewer/electric/cable/internet). Ready and waiting for you is this 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1209 E New Haven Avenue
1209 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
668 sqft
Available August 1, 2020 This unit has Picturesque views of Crane Creek in charming and quaint Historic Downtown Melbourne with tons of restaurants, art galleries, pubs, a theater and stores! There is an easy walk over the causeway to the Atlantic

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1047 Small Court
1047 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available January 1 2021 SO CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!! Easy walk to the Beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community, The Condos of Indian Harbour Beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Indialantic, FL

Finding an apartment in Indialantic that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

