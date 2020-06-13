Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

68 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Highland City, FL

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3825 Dovehollow Drive
3825 Dovehollow Drive, Highland City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1280 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6743 HIGHLANDS CREEK BOULEVARD
6743 Highlands Creek Boulevard, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2608 sqft
4BR/2BA IN HIGHLANDS CREEK! Popular SE Lakeland gated community zoned for excellent schools. Four bedroom split plan features vaulted ceilings and large rooms. Formal living and dining rooms plus large family room and kitchen with breakfast area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Southwest Lakeland
13 Units Available
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Edgewood
12 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$928
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1300 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave, Bartow, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1035 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located along the Fort Fraser Trail and close to shopping and dining. Community features reserved parking, extra storage and outdoor pool and deck.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Royal Oak Manor
1 Unit Available
2419 Exchange Ave
2419 Exchange Avenue, Crystal Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1064 sqft
Come and view this beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Single family home with large carport. The home has solid flooring through out, a fully fenced in yard, and indoor washer and dryer connections. Call and see this one today as it will not last long.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5417 Highlands Vista Cir
5417 Highlands Vista Circle, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2504 sqft
Check out this Triple split pool home in LHMS/GJHS district. Pool care included. 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in a gated community. This home features a formal living and formal dining.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2052 Bent Tree Loop West
2052 Bent Tree Loop West, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1284 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
2276 Crystalview Court
2276 Crystalview Court, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1370 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2251 Arrowhead Boulevard
2251 Arrowhead Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1803 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3659 Queens Cove Boulevard
3659 Queens Cove Boulevard, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2101 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
4315 Orangewood Circle
4315 Orangewood Drive, Lakeland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2188 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
2322 Honey Drive
2322 Honey Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1355 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
618 El Camino Real South
618 El Camino Real South, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1362 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Lakeland FL is now available.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1234 Reynolds Road
1234 Reynolds Rd, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1040 sqft
New 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home located in a family community! . Self view Available!! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3634 Queens Cove Boulevard
3634 Queens Cove Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1632 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
492 N Washingtonia Ct
492 North Washingtonia Court, Bartow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2264 sqft
Fenced 3/1 in Bartow - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Bartow! Large family room with fire place! Large fenced back yard! Affordable! Rent is $1100 per month. Deposit $1100. App fee $65 per person (18 years old and above). Admin fee $125.00.

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
2401 1/2 Everett Street
2401 1/2 Everett St, Combee Settlement, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
960 sqft
$50 credit and background check is required for each adult. Monthly income requirement is three (3) times the rental amount. Tenant responsible for electric, water, and lawn maintenance. Pets OK.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,018
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$783
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$897
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
51 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Highland City, FL

Finding an apartment in Highland City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

