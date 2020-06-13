88 Apartments for rent in Gonzalez, FL with balcony

"To Easta mythic crystal Sea: / And both a wealth of life enfold-- / And ancient tales of mystery-- / --Round Florida. / To West--a Gulf of molten gold;--" -- George E. Merrick

If you're wanting to move to the sunshine state of Florida but haven't done so yet, now's your time. You'll find plenty of rental homes and rental condos at affordable prices all over the city of Gonzalez, Florida. And since Gonzalez is located in the northwestern part of Florida, tropical storms and hurricanes don't cause near as much damage as they do in the southern areas of the state. Residents of Gonzalez enjoy a slower, calmer pace of life, and the weather and scenic views are enough to keep all 13,273 of them happy. Indeed, the area is seeing growth. You'll be able to find the perfect rental property for you, whether you're looking for a furnished apartment or a two bedroom apartment for rent. Let's get you started on your exciting journey all the way to Gonzalez! See more