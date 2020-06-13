88 Apartments for rent in Gonzalez, FL with balcony
1 of 15
1 of 7
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 37
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 26
1 of 37
1 of 62
1 of 5
1 of 20
1 of 8
1 of 41
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 21
1 of 9
"To Easta mythic crystal Sea: / And both a wealth of life enfold-- / And ancient tales of mystery-- / --Round Florida. / To West--a Gulf of molten gold;--" -- George E. Merrick
If you're wanting to move to the sunshine state of Florida but haven't done so yet, now's your time. You'll find plenty of rental homes and rental condos at affordable prices all over the city of Gonzalez, Florida. And since Gonzalez is located in the northwestern part of Florida, tropical storms and hurricanes don't cause near as much damage as they do in the southern areas of the state. Residents of Gonzalez enjoy a slower, calmer pace of life, and the weather and scenic views are enough to keep all 13,273 of them happy. Indeed, the area is seeing growth. You'll be able to find the perfect rental property for you, whether you're looking for a furnished apartment or a two bedroom apartment for rent. Let's get you started on your exciting journey all the way to Gonzalez! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gonzalez renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.