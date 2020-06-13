Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:04 AM

88 Apartments for rent in Gonzalez, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ashland Park East
1 Unit Available
611 TELERAN ST
611 Teleran St, Gonzalez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
810 sqft
Magnificent 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with a garage and large screened-in porch. This property features tile and neutral color paint throughout. In the kitchen you will find a dishwasher, electric stove/oven and a stainless steel refrigerator.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ashland Park East
1 Unit Available
613 HERSCHEL ST
613 Herschel Street, Gonzalez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
850 sqft
Nice duplex unit! Close to schools & shopping. Living room with tile floor. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Laundry/storage room off back patio. Large fenced backyard. No smokers.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
941 SUMMER SHADE LN
941 Summer Shade Lane, Gonzalez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2232 sqft
Beautiful Country Setting, 2 Acres Lawn Care Included in the rent. The first thing you notice when you drive up to this lovely home is the Long Front Porch just waiting for rocking chairs. This is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath home.

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Copper Forest Estates
1 Unit Available
3285 Windmill Circle
3285 Windmill Circle, Gonzalez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1649 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath home located off Pine Forest Road in Copper Forest Estates. NO PETS ALLOWED. Large backyard with patio and porch. Den with fireplace. Kitchen with space for table. Inside Laundry Room.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
416 Robin Rd
416 Robin Road, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
960 sqft
AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER..........All apartments are 2-bedroom 2-bath with a private utility room that has W/D hookups. All apartments also have covered front and back patios and 2 designated parking spaces.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Pine Forest Royale
1 Unit Available
2312 TRAILWOOD DR
2312 Trailwood Drive, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
Easy access to I-10 Navy Federal campus! End unit. Open floor plan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry. Florida room with portable heat/air unit included in square footage.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Milestone
1 Unit Available
100 MT PILOT ST
100 Mount Pilot Street, Ensley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2425 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Custom home in Desirable Milestone Subdivision! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room features Hardwood Floors, Custom Gas Fireplace (Not Functional) ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Fully equipped Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, High End Stainless
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
7 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1427 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
31 E BURGESS RD
31 East Burgess Road, Brent, FL
2 Bedrooms
$730
1100 sqft
great location close to malls and schools owner pays water and trash. Inside laundry and over patio as well.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5600 BALLYBUNION DR
5600 Balley Bunion Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
2654 sqft
This large 3/2 home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the gated community of Stone Brook Village. This fabulous property has a view of the fairway across the pond located just out the back door.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Logan Place
1 Unit Available
3401 Wasatch Range Loop
3401 Wasatch Range Loop, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1689 sqft
3401 Wasatch Range Loop Available 06/19/20 - Beautiful Brick home located in Logan Place Subdivision Close Navy Federal, Saufley Field, I-10, schools, and more! Over 1600 sq. ft. of living space with a 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Greystone
1 Unit Available
1449 GREYSTONE DR
1449 Greystone Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1688 sqft
Beautiful home in excellent condition! Convenient to schools & shopping. New flooring in all main living areas. Great room with cathedral ceiling and plant ledge. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Marcus Pointe
1 Unit Available
3002 CONSTANTINE DR
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2026 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Arbor Ridge
1 Unit Available
3416 NATHERLY DR
3416 Natherly Dr, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1753 sqft
4BR/2BA 1753 sq ft home with open floor plan. Living/Dining room luxury plank vinyl flooring and wood burning fireplace. New carpet to be installed in all bedrooms after current tenant's vacate.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Floridian
1 Unit Available
6462 SARASOTA ST
6462 Sarasota Street, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
2413 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath executive brick home with close to 2,500 square feet and a 2 car garage. You'll love the split floor plan with the master on one side of the home and the other bedrooms on the other side.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Shoal Creek Villas
1 Unit Available
2300 SHOAL CREEK DR
2300 Blk Shoal Creek Dr, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1018 sqft
Great home in northeast Pensacola! Convenient to schools, shopping & interstate. Quiet cul-de-sac location. Open floor plan. Vinyl plank flooring in main living areas & carpet in bedrooms. Living/dining combination.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9913 CALI LN
9913 Cali Ln, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
1787 sqft
*Available for lease, but still under construction. Construction on this home to be completed and ready for move in end of July. Rock Ridge is a fabulous NEW rental community offering BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL CONSTRUCTION.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Highland Downs
1 Unit Available
11621 WAKEFIELD DR
11621 Wakefield Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2100 sqft
Beautiful home in popular N.E. area. Stunning fully equipped kitchen. Split bedroom plan. Fireplace. Screened patio as well as large deck with HotTub and Lanai. 2 car garage. A must see!

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Greystone
1 Unit Available
1261 GREYSTONE LN
1261 Greystone Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1681 sqft
Contemporary brick home located in the Greystone Community. Conveniently located near the University of West Florida, shopping at University Town Center and equal distance between NAS Whiting and NAS Pensacola.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lost Creek
1 Unit Available
718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN
718 Forgotten Creek Lane, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1225 sqft
Great location in Northeast Pensacola with easy access to I-10. This newer construction brick front home is totally electric. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms there is plenty of room for everyone.
City Guide for Gonzalez, FL

"To Easta mythic crystal Sea: / And both a wealth of life enfold-- / And ancient tales of mystery-- / --Round Florida. / To West--a Gulf of molten gold;--" -- George E. Merrick

If you're wanting to move to the sunshine state of Florida but haven't done so yet, now's your time. You'll find plenty of rental homes and rental condos at affordable prices all over the city of Gonzalez, Florida. And since Gonzalez is located in the northwestern part of Florida, tropical storms and hurricanes don't cause near as much damage as they do in the southern areas of the state. Residents of Gonzalez enjoy a slower, calmer pace of life, and the weather and scenic views are enough to keep all 13,273 of them happy. Indeed, the area is seeing growth. You'll be able to find the perfect rental property for you, whether you're looking for a furnished apartment or a two bedroom apartment for rent. Let's get you started on your exciting journey all the way to Gonzalez! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Gonzalez, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gonzalez renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

