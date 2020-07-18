1203 WATER OAKS TRL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Country home in Cantonment! *** INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room with wood burning fireplace (as is) ~ Kitchen features tile floors and includes a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Smooth top Convection Stove, and an Eat-in Breakfast Nook ~ Master Bedroom with adjoining Master Bath ~ Master Bath has tile floors, walk in shower, separate garden tub ~ 2 of the Guest Bedrooms are near the Master, and a 3rd room could serve as a Guest Room / Office and is off the Garage *** EXTERIOR FEATURES include: HUGE Yard ~ Fully Fenced ~ Covered Patio in Rear of Home ~ Extra parking pad for boat/RV *** Very desirable home with a quiet, country feel located in an “A-Rated” School District. *** Please verify all features and dimensions prior to placing a deposit on the home if there are specific items that are important to you *** All of our homes are in very good condition and clean – please give us an opportunity to show you excellent customer service!