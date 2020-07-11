/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:17 PM
62 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Gifford, FL
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
1425 Saint Davids Lane
1425 Saint Davids Ln, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Booking as an annual, off season or as a Seasonal for the 2021 Season. Offered as a 2 bedroom (1 queen, 1 twin, 1 twin in loft) Town Home (owners suite locked off to tenants). Fireplace & custom stairway to additional loft hideaway.
Results within 1 mile of Gifford
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
923 22nd Place Apt # 201
923 22nd Place, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - 1/1 Condo in Shadowlawn, unfurnished, annual rental, available now. Perfect central location near Miracle Mile, Vero Downtown.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
722 Broadway
722 Broadway, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car garage in - Desireable rental in Vero Country club area! Granite counters, Stainless steal appliances, unique wrap around breakfast bar.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
2424 57th Circle
2424 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Perfect location for your next vacation. Within walking distance to shopping mall and restaurants. Easy drive to pristine beaches and charming Downtown Vero Beach.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
300 Park Shores Court
300 Park Shores Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1583 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 2.5 bath Concrete Block town home on quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Park Shores community. Granite counter tops in the beautiful kitchen, Screened porch, one car garage.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
101 W Park Shores Circle
101 West Park Shore Circle, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1640 sqft
Fully furnished unit in serene Park Shores community. Idyllic lanai overlooking lushly landscaped grounds and community pool, spacious rooms, nice furniture, and walking distance to the beach, shops and restaurants. Short bike ride to town.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1 Sailfish Road
1 Sailfish Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient,
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
15 Royal Palm Pointe
15 Royal Palm Place, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED APARTMENT WITH LARGE DECK (APPROX 1250 SQ FT of living space)OVERLOOKING THE RIVER. SMALL PET CONSIDERED. THERE IS A LARGE FLAT-SCREEN TV & ELEVATOR. FABULOUS VIEWS OF THE RIVER, SUNRISES & SUNSETS.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
525 19th Lane
525 19th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in Oakmont Park near Miracle Mile. Close to Shopping, River and Beaches. This furnished turn key home is ready for your time in Vero Beach.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
837 Seminole Lane
837 Seminole Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Pet friendly! Large fenced yard! Convenient location, walk to beach and river! Bike to shops! Kitchen has granite counter tops, nice landscaping, relaxing screened porch! Satellite t.v., WIFI available, cable tv, lawn service included
Results within 5 miles of Gifford
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7155 41st Street
7155 41st Street, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1800 sqft
20 acres of land 2/2 house - 20 acre with 2 bedroom house (RLNE5783165)
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
450 13th Place SW
450 13th Place Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Cute 3/2/1 - Concrete block home, all tile and ready to move in. (RLNE5913862)
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8422 Poinciana Pl #7
8422 Poinciana Pl, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2100 sqft
Oceanfront Villa - FABULOUS OCEANFRONT VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL HIGH CEILINGS-GREAT LIGHT-VERY PRIVATE PATIO AND POOL AREA. SECURE COMMUNITY WITH GUARDED GATE. 9500 Seasonally, 4000 off season. Barbara Foster 772-234-3450 (RLNE4924183)
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1315 20th Ave SW
1315 20th Ave Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1132 sqft
Single Family Home~2Bed/2Bath~Clean~Garage~Yard~Great Central Location! - New to the market, this cute as a button home has been freshly painted through out. Offering an open kitchen and living area with lots of natural light.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8646 24th Street
8646 24th Street, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
998 sqft
8646 24th Street Available 08/01/20 Adorable Single Family in Desirable Paradise Park~Yard~Garage~Screened Patio - Cute single family home featuring two bedrooms and 2 baths being offered in the Paradise Park community.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2329 sqft
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8755 Windy Oaks Court
8755 Windy Oak Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful SeaOaks Home. Available Seasonally and Off Season. - Beautiful townhome in Sea Oaks. Decorator furnished. Oceanfront clubhouse with restaurant. Great tennis. Ocean to river community. Furn. Seasonal: $7,300 : Furn. Offseason: $4,000.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
2549 Stockbridge SW
2549 Stockbridge Square Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Bright and airy three bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome located in a gated community. First floor with living room , kitchen, kitchen nook and a half bath all tiled on first floor.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
2573 Stockbridge
2573 Stockbridge Sq SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
BRADFORD PLACE- SOUTH VERO GATED COMMUNITY WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE ONE STORY TOWN HOME. LAKE AND PRESERVE VIEW WITH SCREENED PORCH. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS AND UPDATED APPLIANCES. **DOGS WELCOME WITH FEES AND RESTRICTIONS**
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
245 16th Avenue
245 16th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Remodeled furnished short term rental w/ fenced yard! Pets welcome w/ approval & nonrefundable deposit.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
636 Flamevine Lane
636 Flamevine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Central Beach pool home. This beautiful open floor plan 3/2 comes fully furnished and ready for you this winter. Enjoy the backyard oasis getaway, with out door bathroom, summer kitchen and heated pool. Pets allowed with owner approval.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
7750 15th Lane
7750 15th Lane, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Ready now!!!! 4/2.5/2 in Pointe West. Close to mall & grocery, 15 min to the beach with easy access to 95. Sorry the owner will not accept a pet of any kind.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
842 Langrove Avenue
842 Langrove Ave South West, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
BRADFORD PLACE 3/2 1/2, LARGE MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS. GATED COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE, SIDEWALKS, PRESERVE. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DINING AND BEACHES. SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED WITH FEE - NO CATS
