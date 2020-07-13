/
pet friendly apartments
28 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fuller Heights, FL
Sundance
3259 Ogden Drive
3259 Ogden Drive, Fuller Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1521 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Sundance
4420 Starlight Pointe Drive
4420 Starlight Pointe Boulevard, Fuller Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1686 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Fuller Heights
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Results within 5 miles of Fuller Heights
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Oakbridge
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
1014 Harden Ct.
1014 Harden Court, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
990 sqft
1014 Harden Ct. Available 08/10/20 2Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome - 2 Bedroom 2 bath with Ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer hook-up, bonus room perfect for den or office. Fenced yard.
1033 Jordan Rd
1033 Jordan Road, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
890 sqft
This duplex is located off Dossey Road. This home is a 2/1 with an inside utility room. Large back yard. Lawn Care included. Owner may consider pets with renters insurance and a petscreening.com report. Call to view today!
Carillon Lakes
4254 Whistlewood Cir
4254 Whistlewood Circle, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1412 sqft
Beautiful house for rent in guard gated community - Property Id: 147014 You'll love this charming home in the sought-after Carillon Lakes Community.
Eaglebrooke
6896 Lake Eaglebrooke Drive
6896 Lake Eaglebrooke Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2200 SQFT Home In Gated Community. - Property Id: 64769 Spacious single family home on a beautiful Golf Course with Country Club. Gated community with guarded entry.
Results within 10 miles of Fuller Heights
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$934
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1170 sqft
Quiet community located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom floor plans with plush carpeting, breakfast bars and large closets. Pool with sun deck, playgorund and storage units.
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1290 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include full-size washer/dryer, new kitchen appliances, brushed nickel finishes and wood vinyl flooring. Community has a pool, recreation courts and dog park.
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Edgewood
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,203
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1521 sqft
Welcome luxury living into your life! Century Lakehouse Apartments is a lakefront community that blends natural beauty with best-in-class amenities to create a place worth calling home.
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave, Bartow, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1035 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located along the Fort Fraser Trail and close to shopping and dining. Community features reserved parking, extra storage and outdoor pool and deck.
Southwest Lakeland
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Webster Park North
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
494 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
908 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live...Griffin Park offers the lifestyle you've been looking for and the services you deserve in your new apartment home.
1234 Reynolds Road
1234 Reynolds Rd, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1040 sqft
New 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home located in a family community! . Self view Available!! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Parker Street
927 N. Iowa C - 23
927 North Iowa Avenue, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint, Updated Appliances, Central AC and More! - Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint,
Lake Beulah
1031 Hershell St
1031 Herschell Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1204 sqft
1031 Hershell St Available 09/05/20 PRICE CUT!!! REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN LAKELAND - PRICE CUT!!! REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN LAKELAND 1031 HERSHELL STREET LAKELAND, FL 33815 Rent: $1,025/month 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Affordable, cozy home in
Lakeshore
823 Lakehurst St.
823 Lakehurst Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1148 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family Home - Near Hospital & Medical Facilities - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is near LRH Hospital, Watson Clinic and just a short walk to Lake Parker.
Lake Morton Historic District
936 Cumberland St.
936 Cumberland Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1789 sqft
936 Cumberland St. Available 08/10/20 3/1.5 Close to Lake Hollingsworth - Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in the Lake Morton historic district.
Richland Manor
710 Forrest Dr
710 Forrest Dr, Bartow, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1112 sqft
Newly Remodeled Home - Property Id: 307237 Beautifully remodeled home in quiet neighborhood. New interior and exterior paint, new flooring, remodel bathroom & kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and much more. This home is move-in ready.
Wind Meadows
1955 SUNFLOWER STREET
1955 Sunflower St, Bartow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1467 sqft
You can rent this well kept beautiful home. You deal directly with the owner. No management company. No middleman. Move-in ready for your convenience. Available July 11, 2020.
