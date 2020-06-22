All apartments in Freeport
55 Ettie Lee Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

55 Ettie Lee Lane

55 Ettie Lee Lane · (850) 685-9898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Ettie Lee Lane, Freeport, FL 32439

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 55 Ettie Lee Lane · Avail. Jul 18

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1707 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
55 Ettie Lee Lane Available 07/18/20 Walking Distance to the Pool in Hammock Bay! - ''The Alaqua'', built by Hammock Bay building company boasts fine finishes few homes in Hammock Bay offer. Located in the Schooner Landing neighborhood, this home is walking distance to the Hammock Bay amenities center. Interior space includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, open living area with beautiful wood flooring and upgraded kitchen with granite countertops. The exterior is reminiscent of the Southern craftsman style with large porches on the front and rear of home. A two car garage provides security and extra storage. Beautiful Lake views from the front of the residence and seen from almost every angle of the open living space. HOA, Garbage, Basic Cable and lawn maintenance included.
Hammock Bay is a pedestrian-friendly development. There are network of sidewalks, nature trails, and bike paths. The Hammock Bay Town Square-lawn-style amphitheater is designed for entertainment. There is also a $12+ million, 60-acre Sports Park featuring a multitude of ball field/park amenities nearby. Recently the developer donated land for two schools to be built in Hammock Bay.

The Lake Club at Hammock Bay includes a 25 meter lap pool and a resort-style pool, lighted tennis courts, putting green, $250,000 playground, lighted basketball courts, meeting/functions facility, caterer's kitchen, and 6000 sq. ft. clubhouse with movie theatre. Adjacent to the Lake Club is the Fitness Club at Hammock Bay, a 4000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art fitness facility featuring Body Master Weight equipment and Life Fitness cardiovascular equipment w/flat screen TV’s. There is also the Bay Pavilion at Hammock Bay, located on 480 ft. of shoreline alongside the Choctawhatchee Bay.

Hammock Bay offers a pet park entitled Canine Commons at Hammock Bay. This pet park provides an outdoor doggy-washing station and drinking-bubblers. Hammock Bay is currently one of 600+ communities in the United States that features the most advanced fiber optics technology direct to homes through Centurylink's FTTP (Fiber To The Premise) program, providing capacity for the latest advances in phone, internet, and cable technology. Hammock Bay is located in a Community District Development to ensure the highest quality of infrastructure for years to come. We invite you to come take a tour of this exceptional home and experience first-hand the Hammock Bay "way of life!"

(RLNE2019322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Ettie Lee Lane have any available units?
55 Ettie Lee Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Ettie Lee Lane have?
Some of 55 Ettie Lee Lane's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Ettie Lee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
55 Ettie Lee Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Ettie Lee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Ettie Lee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 55 Ettie Lee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 55 Ettie Lee Lane does offer parking.
Does 55 Ettie Lee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Ettie Lee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Ettie Lee Lane have a pool?
Yes, 55 Ettie Lee Lane has a pool.
Does 55 Ettie Lee Lane have accessible units?
No, 55 Ettie Lee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Ettie Lee Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Ettie Lee Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Ettie Lee Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Ettie Lee Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
