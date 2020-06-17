All apartments in Freeport
27 N Sand Palm Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:16 AM

27 N Sand Palm Rd

27 North Sand Palm Drive · (850) 685-9898
Location

27 North Sand Palm Drive, Freeport, FL 32439

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 27 N Sand Palm Rd · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1529 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Freshly updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse 1 Car Garage available 3/1 - Classic sophistication and design merge in this newly updated Garage unit at the Verandas at Freeport. All new LVP flooring on the first floor, painted gray cabinets, 9' ceilings, Hardwood floors on the stairs and upstairs bedrooms and living area, new LVP in the bathrooms. Kitchen adorned with black Whirlpool appliances, Stainless Steel refrigerator with water and ice in the door, and granite counters and breakfast bar. Plenty of storage to include pantry, coat/broom closet and laundry room with wire shelves for extra items. Half bath with updated vanity just off the entry points from the front or garage. All bedrooms located upstairs with ceiling fans and two bathrooms with tub/shower combinations including recently resurfaced countertops. Spacious covered patio for your relaxation. Close proximity to all Freeport Schools.

(RLNE4992697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 N Sand Palm Rd have any available units?
27 N Sand Palm Rd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 N Sand Palm Rd have?
Some of 27 N Sand Palm Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 N Sand Palm Rd currently offering any rent specials?
27 N Sand Palm Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 N Sand Palm Rd pet-friendly?
No, 27 N Sand Palm Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Freeport.
Does 27 N Sand Palm Rd offer parking?
Yes, 27 N Sand Palm Rd does offer parking.
Does 27 N Sand Palm Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 N Sand Palm Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 N Sand Palm Rd have a pool?
No, 27 N Sand Palm Rd does not have a pool.
Does 27 N Sand Palm Rd have accessible units?
No, 27 N Sand Palm Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 27 N Sand Palm Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 N Sand Palm Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 N Sand Palm Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 N Sand Palm Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
