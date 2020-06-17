27 N Sand Palm Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Freshly updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse 1 Car Garage available 3/1 - Classic sophistication and design merge in this newly updated Garage unit at the Verandas at Freeport. All new LVP flooring on the first floor, painted gray cabinets, 9' ceilings, Hardwood floors on the stairs and upstairs bedrooms and living area, new LVP in the bathrooms. Kitchen adorned with black Whirlpool appliances, Stainless Steel refrigerator with water and ice in the door, and granite counters and breakfast bar. Plenty of storage to include pantry, coat/broom closet and laundry room with wire shelves for extra items. Half bath with updated vanity just off the entry points from the front or garage. All bedrooms located upstairs with ceiling fans and two bathrooms with tub/shower combinations including recently resurfaced countertops. Spacious covered patio for your relaxation. Close proximity to all Freeport Schools.



(RLNE4992697)