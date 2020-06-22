All apartments in Fort Walton Beach
Location

405 Marshall Court, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
Northwest

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Newer carpet and fresh paint. 2 bedroom and 2 full baths.Roomy condo with a comfortable floor plan and a private covered balcony. The master bedroom has its own private full bathroom with tub/shower. The 2nd full bathroom has a tub/shower as well. Both bedrooms are large enough for king size beds. Water/sewer/trash is included with the rent Amenities include BBQ area, tennis courts,pool. Centrally located and close to military bases, shopping, schools, dining and the beach. There are washer and dryer connections in a room off the balcony. The complex does have coin operated laundry facilities if you do not have your own.The balcony overlooks the pool and courtyard area. Call to make an appointment today. No pets allowed and no smoking in the unit.Stove is now white and flooring newer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Marshall Court have any available units?
405 Marshall Court has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 Marshall Court have?
Some of 405 Marshall Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Marshall Court currently offering any rent specials?
405 Marshall Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Marshall Court pet-friendly?
No, 405 Marshall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Walton Beach.
Does 405 Marshall Court offer parking?
No, 405 Marshall Court does not offer parking.
Does 405 Marshall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Marshall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Marshall Court have a pool?
Yes, 405 Marshall Court has a pool.
Does 405 Marshall Court have accessible units?
No, 405 Marshall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Marshall Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Marshall Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Marshall Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Marshall Court does not have units with air conditioning.
