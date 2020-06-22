405 Marshall Court

Amenities

Newer carpet and fresh paint. 2 bedroom and 2 full baths.Roomy condo with a comfortable floor plan and a private covered balcony. The master bedroom has its own private full bathroom with tub/shower. The 2nd full bathroom has a tub/shower as well. Both bedrooms are large enough for king size beds. Water/sewer/trash is included with the rent Amenities include BBQ area, tennis courts,pool. Centrally located and close to military bases, shopping, schools, dining and the beach. There are washer and dryer connections in a room off the balcony. The complex does have coin operated laundry facilities if you do not have your own.The balcony overlooks the pool and courtyard area. Call to make an appointment today. No pets allowed and no smoking in the unit.Stove is now white and flooring newer