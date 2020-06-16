316 Yacht Club Drive NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated tennis court fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard tennis court

Large Home Centrally Located in Fort Walton Beach in WaterFront Neighborhood - Offering a newly renovated home in the highly sought after waterfront neighborhood of Lakeland Heights. This home is situated on a large lot with lots of mature trees for added privacy, a circular driveway for quick and easy access to the street. Fort Walton Yacht Club, Ferry Park Park, Disc Golf and Tennis Court are all located with a 1/2 mile. This unique home offers a large family room that features a wood burning fireplace, large kitchen, formal dining room, and formal living room. There is a bonus room that would be a great office or craft room, this home is rounded out with 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The bathrooms have been updated but still offer a retro feel with a heat lamp and original tile. The large lush backyard features a shed, courtyard patio, screened in area to escape those pesky bugs of summer but still enjoy a nice dinner or cool drink in the evening and the backyard is still large enough to toss the football around. Call today to schedule a showing of 316 Yacht Club as a home offering all this charm and character will not last long. Landscaping and Pest Control is included.



