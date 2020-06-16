All apartments in Fort Walton Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

316 Yacht Club Drive NE

316 Yacht Club Drive Northeast · (850) 362-6999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

316 Yacht Club Drive Northeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
Ferry Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 316 Yacht Club Drive NE · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2097 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
tennis court
Large Home Centrally Located in Fort Walton Beach in WaterFront Neighborhood - Offering a newly renovated home in the highly sought after waterfront neighborhood of Lakeland Heights. This home is situated on a large lot with lots of mature trees for added privacy, a circular driveway for quick and easy access to the street. Fort Walton Yacht Club, Ferry Park Park, Disc Golf and Tennis Court are all located with a 1/2 mile. This unique home offers a large family room that features a wood burning fireplace, large kitchen, formal dining room, and formal living room. There is a bonus room that would be a great office or craft room, this home is rounded out with 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The bathrooms have been updated but still offer a retro feel with a heat lamp and original tile. The large lush backyard features a shed, courtyard patio, screened in area to escape those pesky bugs of summer but still enjoy a nice dinner or cool drink in the evening and the backyard is still large enough to toss the football around. Call today to schedule a showing of 316 Yacht Club as a home offering all this charm and character will not last long. Landscaping and Pest Control is included.

(RLNE4914942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Yacht Club Drive NE have any available units?
316 Yacht Club Drive NE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 316 Yacht Club Drive NE have?
Some of 316 Yacht Club Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Yacht Club Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
316 Yacht Club Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Yacht Club Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Yacht Club Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 316 Yacht Club Drive NE offer parking?
No, 316 Yacht Club Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 316 Yacht Club Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Yacht Club Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Yacht Club Drive NE have a pool?
No, 316 Yacht Club Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 316 Yacht Club Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 316 Yacht Club Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Yacht Club Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Yacht Club Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Yacht Club Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Yacht Club Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
