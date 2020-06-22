All apartments in Fort Walton Beach
300 Miracle Strip
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

300 Miracle Strip

300 Miracle Strip Pkwy SW · (512) 560-9710
Location

300 Miracle Strip Pkwy SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
Seabreeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Sea Palm Condo - Property Id: 71181

Furnished two bedroom condo available August 1st through May 1st 2020 for a 9 month lease, all bills paid including WiFi and cable, must be clean,courteous, and drug free. strict HOA guidelines that must be adhered to, no party goers . Six minutes from okaloosa pier, great for military, snowbirds, fishermen/women, etc
Two bedroom/full kitchen
We are interviewing applicants this weekend, text 5125609710
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71181
Property Id 71181

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5853649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Miracle Strip have any available units?
300 Miracle Strip has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Miracle Strip have?
Some of 300 Miracle Strip's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Miracle Strip currently offering any rent specials?
300 Miracle Strip isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Miracle Strip pet-friendly?
No, 300 Miracle Strip is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Walton Beach.
Does 300 Miracle Strip offer parking?
No, 300 Miracle Strip does not offer parking.
Does 300 Miracle Strip have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Miracle Strip offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Miracle Strip have a pool?
No, 300 Miracle Strip does not have a pool.
Does 300 Miracle Strip have accessible units?
No, 300 Miracle Strip does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Miracle Strip have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Miracle Strip has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Miracle Strip have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Miracle Strip does not have units with air conditioning.
