300 Miracle Strip

Available 08/01/20 Sea Palm Condo



Furnished two bedroom condo available August 1st through May 1st 2020 for a 9 month lease, all bills paid including WiFi and cable, must be clean,courteous, and drug free. strict HOA guidelines that must be adhered to, no party goers . Six minutes from okaloosa pier, great for military, snowbirds, fishermen/women, etc

Two bedroom/full kitchen

No Pets Allowed



