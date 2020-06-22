300 Miracle Strip

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Sea Palm Condo - Property Id: 71181
Furnished two bedroom condo available August 1st through May 1st 2020 for a 9 month lease, all bills paid including WiFi and cable, must be clean,courteous, and drug free. strict HOA guidelines that must be adhered to, no party goers . Six minutes from okaloosa pier, great for military, snowbirds, fishermen/women, etc
Two bedroom/full kitchen
We are interviewing applicants this weekend, text 5125609710
No Pets Allowed
