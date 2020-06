Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This middle unit offers a private balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances, silestone countertops, walk in closets, ceramic tile floors, relaxing whirlpool tub, solid metal roofing, and a full size washer and dryer. This spacious condo is located on the 2nd level and is centrally located and convenient for life in Fort Walton Beach. Words cannot describe how beautiful this unit is. Only cats allowed. Available to move in on June 10th. MOVE IN SPECIAL