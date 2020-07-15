/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 PM
119 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Myers Shores, FL
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2842 Upcohall Ave
2842 Upcohall Ave, Fort Myers Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with ceramic tile throughout, full size washer/dryer connections, fenced back yard and attached 1 car carport. Tenant pays all utilities. Lawn care included in rent.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Myers Shores
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11740 Bramble Cove DR
11740 Bramble Cove Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Beautiful Furnished home!! Owners have put much love into every detail. Charming and completely remodeled this 2/2 single family home is situated in the Bramble Cove Community within the Verandah. TURNKEY with a 2 car attached garage.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT
3701 Pebblebrook Ridge Ct, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
FOR RENT Available January 1, 2021 and going forward. Looking for Snowbird renter or Annual renter who needs a FURNISHED/Turnkey property.THE MINIMUM NUMBER OF DAYS ACCEPTED IS 90 unless its for this November, December(2019)March 2020 or April 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Myers Shores
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17472 Silverspur DR
17472 Silverspur Dr, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Quick occupancy is available for this turnkey home located in the Parkside Community of Babcock Ranch.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
106 S Pioneer St
106 South Pioneer Street, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This home is located in North Ft Myers, in the subdivision of Pioneer Village. Its a really cute and nicely kept 2 bed 2 bath mobile home. On site there is a community pool, shuffle board, and tennis court right there for your use.
1 of 30
Last updated July 8 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
17884 Wayside Bend
17884 Wayside Bend, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Ready NOW at Babcock Ranch!! This waterfront luxury Villa is equipped with Smart Home Technology, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Den, laundry room, two car attached garage and screened in lanai overlooking the lake and Town Center.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4670 Lakeside Club BLVD
4670 Lakeside Club Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Fully furnished! Available now for move in! 55+ older community. 4670 Lakeside Club Blvd #4 in Pine Ridge, Fort Myers. $1295 per month + $1295 Security Deposit to move in. Tenants pay electric & water. Wood laminate & carpet & tile flooring.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4369 Cypress LN
4369 Cypress Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful views from this River Front Rental!! The home sits on almost 2 acres along the Caloosahatchee River and features 2 Bed 2 Bath with Den/Office located in East Fort Myers only minutes to downtown Ft Myers River District.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Tice
4728 TICE ST
4728 Tice St, Tice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
985 sqft
ALL TILE * MICROWAVE * REFRIGERATOR & STOVE * FIRST & LAST TO MOVE IN * NO FELONIES * NO PETS * A & J REALTY GROUP AS FOR LISA ALL TILE * MICROWAVE * REFRIGERATOR & STOVE * FIRST & LAST TO MOVE IN * NO FELONIES * NO PETS * A & J REALTY GROUP AS FOR
Results within 10 miles of Fort Myers Shores
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
$
42 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1082 sqft
Now Offering In-Person, Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours by Appointment! For a limited time, receive up to 8 weeks free! *See agent for details.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1114 sqft
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
47 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1214 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 PM
57 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
977 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
204 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
$
39 Units Available
Forum
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1086 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 8 at 02:08 PM
6 Units Available
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 PM
9 Units Available
Pelican Preserve
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1155 sqft
Choose your one, two or three bedroom apartment for rent in Fort Myers, FL, and quickly fall in love with where you live.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
10 Units Available
Forum
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1180 sqft
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Westminister
4892 30th St. SW
4892 30th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1181 sqft
2/2 in Lehigh Acres now available - Come see this 1181 sq ft home in Lehigh Acres. This home is 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom and comes with major appliances. Pet welcome with approval. Call today!! (RLNE5928474)
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
12100 Summergate Cir Apt 101
12100 Summergate Circle, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1231 sqft
Excellent condo unit available in gated community at Summerwind of Gateway.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Veridian Lakes
3756 Tilbor CIR
3756 Tilbor Circle, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
SEASONAL & Off seasonal rental !AVAILABLE DEC - JAN 2021 - FEB & March 2021 BOOKED Located in the developing Lindsford community of Ft. Myers 2 bedrooms, 2 ½ bath townhome features an open great room concept.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Country Club
11017 Mill Creek WAY
11017 Mill Creek Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Get away from the cold, dreary northern winter, come and stay in this well kept, fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath with den, 1 car garage Villa in beautiful Colonial Country Club.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Arborwood
11805 Five Waters CIR
11805 Five Waters Circle, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful Marina Bay Home. Two bedroom, Two bath plus den. Kitchen has granite and Stainless steel appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican Preserve
10541 Prato DR
10541 Prato Drive, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
If you are tired of the snow, sleet, and freezing temperatures then come to this heavenly, new single family pool home located within one of Florida's top rated 55+ lifestyle communities.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Venice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLLehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMcGregor, FL