Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:37 PM

10 Studio Apartments for rent in Estero, FL

Studio apartments could offer the best of Estero living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transport... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,315
600 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
$
19 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,175
574 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
14 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,313
574 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Estero
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 09:21 AM
Contact for Availability
Murano at Three Oaks
17167 Three Oaks Parkway, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,265
Now Pre-Leasing for Fall 2020, Murano at Three Oaks Apartments brings brand-new, upscale apartments with an all-inclusive lifestyle and contemporary design.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
5500 Bonita Beach RD
5500 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
$1,499
Bonita Beach Annual Rental Condo – MOVE-IN SPECIAL...

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
5700 Bonita Beach RD
5700 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
$1,499
Bonita Beach Annual Rental Condo – MOVE-IN SPECIAL...
Results within 10 miles of Estero
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
34 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,179
574 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
198 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,276
638 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Westminister
4621 30th Street Southwest
4621 30th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
Studio
$1,295
1761 sqft
Spacious Newly Renovated 3 bedroom + Den 2 bathroom single-family house features fresh paint, new tile throughout, great room with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout, enclosed lanai, 2 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Bluebill AVE
3 Bluebill Avenue, Collier County, FL
Studio
$2,800
500 sqft
Turnkey efficiency with murphy bed. Unit has recently installed tile floor and new stainless steel refrigerator. Great views from unit and near Delnor Wiggins State Park.
City Guide for Estero, FL

Estero, FL: growing by about 80 residents every week!

Estero is a small town in Lee County, Florida with a population of only 18,176 people. It’s main claim to fame is the Germain Arena, which is home to the Florida Everglades ice hockey team. The town is centered around the spring-fed Estero River, and is also home to Florida Gulf Coast University. It’s a lovely and relaxing place to visit and live and its residents boast about the peace and calm one can find on the nearby beaches and state park. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Estero, FL

Studio apartments could offer the best of Estero living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Estero during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

