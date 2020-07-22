10 Studio Apartments for rent in Estero, FL
Estero, FL: growing by about 80 residents every week!
Estero is a small town in Lee County, Florida with a population of only 18,176 people. It’s main claim to fame is the Germain Arena, which is home to the Florida Everglades ice hockey team. The town is centered around the spring-fed Estero River, and is also home to Florida Gulf Coast University. It’s a lovely and relaxing place to visit and live and its residents boast about the peace and calm one can find on the nearby beaches and state park. See more
Studio apartments could offer the best of Estero living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.
Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Estero during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.