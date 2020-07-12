Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:42 PM

66 Apartments for rent in Ensley, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ensley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Villas at Silverton
7881 STONEBROOK DR
7881 Stonebrook Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
984 sqft
Beautiful Villa with 2 full baths and lots of closet space. Fully equipped kitchen and inside laundry with washer/dryer hookups. A must see!

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Keylan Cove
1438 KEYLAN CV
1438 Keylan Cove, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1660 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house is located in the heart of North Pensacola. Spanning over 1,650 SF this newer built residence is located off 9 Mile Rd.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9018 BOWMAN AVE
9018 Bowman Avenue, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick duplex located in NW Pensacola off 9 Mile Rd. 1000 sq.ft. with two designated parking spaces out front. Beautiful wood vinyl flooring throughout the entire house.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Milestone
100 MT PILOT ST
100 Mount Pilot Street, Ensley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2425 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Custom home in Desirable Milestone Subdivision! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room features Hardwood Floors, Custom Gas Fireplace (Not Functional) ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Fully equipped Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, High End Stainless

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1456 BUSH ST
1456 Bush Street, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1428 sqft
Brick home built in 1991 with a 1 car garage & chain link fenced in backyard located off 9 Mile Rd. in Northwest Pensacola! Easy drive to I-10 , UWF, or NFCU. ~ Kitchen features dishwasher, fridge, and stove as well as dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
6 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bridgewood
464 Shiloh Drive
464 Shiloh Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2242 sqft
Updated 3/2 in Pensacola - Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight. Giant oaks shade both the front and back yard and provide a natural setting to this home that is perfect.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Forest Estates
229 Man O War Circle
229 Man O War Circle, Gonzalez, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2532 sqft
Here is a well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over-sized two car garage and sparkling screened-in pool sitting on more than an acre of property in the Ransom/Tate school district.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Olive Heights
1190 CAPITOL BLVD
1190 Capital Boulevard, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1034 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in North Pensacola off Hwy. 29 with over 1,000 sq. ft. of living space. Property features an open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
$
1 Unit Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marcus Pointe
3002 Constantine Drive
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2026 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! - Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Springfield
3024 Flintlock Drive
3024 Flintlock Drive, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1184 sqft
3024 Flintlock Drive Available 08/15/20 Easy access to bases, I-10 & Navy Federal campus! - Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar - new stove & refrigerator in process of being installed.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Tierraerde
4208 ROSEBUD CT
4208 Rosebud Court, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2077 sqft
Beautifully re-modeled (2018) 4 bed/2 bath home ready for occupancy August 1st. New flooring and paint throughout with other misc. upgrades. Fireplace and open living area great for entertaining. Fenced backyard.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Mayfair
1022 TRENTON DR
1022 Trenton Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This house has beautiful hardwood floors and a spacious kitchen. Carport is located in the front of the property, with a fenced-in yard in the back.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Scenic Heights
3680 Overland Drive
3680 Overland Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
Great home in Scenic Heights area off Langley Ave. All brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home over 1400 sq ft, Refinished hardwood floors. Closets galore!! Backyard great for entertaining - fenced in lot and has a 1 car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
3805 North 10th Avenue
3805 North 10th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
2761 sqft
This large 3BA/2.5BA home had the garage closed in to offer another large living space. The spacious living room opens to the formal dining room and elongated kitchen which features all appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Oaks
5735 Avenida Marina
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! - Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Floridian
5995 Makenna Dr.
5995 Makenna Dr, Bellview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2402 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home! - Conveniently located -- easy access to bases, interstate & Navy Federal complex. Home is only a year old. Formal living room with high ceiling.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Bellview Pines
6657 Bellview Pines Road
6657 Bellview Pines Road, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1275 sqft
This delightful home located in Pensacola FL is now available.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1203 WATER OAKS TRL
1203 Water Oak Trail, Gonzalez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1868 sqft
Great Country home in Cantonment! *** INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room with wood burning fireplace (as is) ~ Kitchen features tile floors and includes a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Smooth top Convection Stove, and an Eat-in Breakfast Nook ~ Master

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Villages at Marcus Lake
3116 TWO SISTERS WAY
3116 Two Sisters Way, West Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2365 sqft
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom home located close to Military bases and shopping in West Pensacola. With just under 2,400 sqft you will have plenty of room for everyone.
City Guide for Ensley, FL

It's festivals galore in Ensley, Florida. Residents of Ensley have access to the Pensacola Seafood Festival, the Pensacola Crawfish Festival, and the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival.

If you are considering a move to Ensley, Florida, you are basically moving to Pensacola. Technically, Ensley is a census-designated place on the skirts of the Pensacola / Ferry Pass / Brent region. Ensley makes up 12.2 square miles just outside North Central Pensacola. The good news is that in Ensley you will reap the rewards of living in the Florida panhandle, including beach life, sunshine year-round, and all the seafood you can eat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ensley, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ensley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

