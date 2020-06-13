All apartments in Ensley
1456 BUSH ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

1456 BUSH ST

1456 Bush Street · (850) 473-3983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1456 Bush Street, Ensley, FL 32534

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brick home built in 1991 with a 1 car garage & chain link fenced in backyard located off 9 Mile Rd. in Northwest Pensacola! Easy drive to I-10 , UWF, or NFCU. ~ Kitchen features dishwasher, fridge, and stove as well as dining area. Master bedroom with master bath (garden tub with shower combo and nice closet. Indoor laundry w/ hookups! One pet is accepted with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered). Home is occupied and will be ready for move in April 17, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 BUSH ST have any available units?
1456 BUSH ST has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1456 BUSH ST have?
Some of 1456 BUSH ST's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 BUSH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1456 BUSH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 BUSH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1456 BUSH ST is pet friendly.
Does 1456 BUSH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1456 BUSH ST does offer parking.
Does 1456 BUSH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1456 BUSH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 BUSH ST have a pool?
No, 1456 BUSH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1456 BUSH ST have accessible units?
No, 1456 BUSH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 BUSH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1456 BUSH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1456 BUSH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1456 BUSH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
