1456 BUSH ST

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage bathtub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brick home built in 1991 with a 1 car garage & chain link fenced in backyard located off 9 Mile Rd. in Northwest Pensacola! Easy drive to I-10 , UWF, or NFCU. ~ Kitchen features dishwasher, fridge, and stove as well as dining area. Master bedroom with master bath (garden tub with shower combo and nice closet. Indoor laundry w/ hookups! One pet is accepted with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered). Home is occupied and will be ready for move in April 17, 2020!