/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
135 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ellenton, FL
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ellenton
507 25th Dr. E
507 25th Drive East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1744 sqft
507 25th Dr. E Available 06/08/20 For Lease - Beautiful established family community at Plantation Bay Ellenton. This pool home features 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 2 Car Garage. Close to Manatee River and easy access to I75, shopping malls and beaches.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Ellenton
4221 11TH STREET E
4221 11th Street East, Ellenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
836 sqft
Welcome to Tidevue Estates a 55+ community. This adorable home is available for turnkey furnished. Short term or annual rental considered. Desirable layout with open kitchen, living room and dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Ellenton
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
63 Units Available
Braden River East
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$915
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1258 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Bradenton
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Manatee Village
1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor
1020 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short term rental-Fully Furnished Luxurious Waterfront Condo!!! - Tidewater preserve is uniquely located to suit the lifestyle and entertainment needs of couples, families and friends.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
6115 25th St E
6115 25th Street East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2398 sqft
Rental townhome located in the community of Bougainvillea Place This beautifully appointed townhome offers three bedroom,a bonus room/office, plus two half baths, along with a 2 car garage.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Old Manatee Village
1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
1030 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful terrace condo in sought after Tidewater Preserve community. This fourth floor, turnkey furnished condo has 1,120 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a split floor plan.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Braden River East
1149 RIVERSCAPE STREET
1149 Riverscape Street, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2332 sqft
Beautifully Appointed Turnkey Furnished Carriage Home Awaits You.....3-4 months available....possible extension if needed. 3B/2B/2C with office. Open Floor Plan with lanai overlooking the Breathtaking Lagoon/Marina.....
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Old Manatee Village
1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
1010 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Be the First to rent a Brand-New beautifully fully furnished Luxury 2/2 Condo in Beautiful Tidewater Preserve***4th Floor unit with breathtaking views of the Manatee River. Smart Home Technology.
Results within 5 miles of Ellenton
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
51 Units Available
Downtown Bradenton
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
14 Units Available
Norma Lloyd Park
Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,021
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1113 sqft
Quaint community with an on-site pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. Recently renovated apartments featuring in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Smoke-free units available. A modern area with a Wi-Fi cafe.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
56 Units Available
Braden River East
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,097
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
32 Units Available
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,134
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1357 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
South Bradenton
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated September 5 at 11:34pm
Contact for Availability
Samoset
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Bradenton, Florida, the Oasis at Belmont Park truly is an oasis! The Oasis boasts convenient access to public transport for travel to business areas, shopping centers, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Samoset
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
978 sqft
Modern apartment residences with a wood flooring, spacious living areas and modern kitchens. Balcony or patio offered. On-site pool, clothes care center and picnic area. Within a controlled, gated community.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
11528 52nd Court East
11528 52nd Court East, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1436 sqft
Absolutely beautiful two-bedroom, two bath townhome located in the gated community of Lexington on a cul-de-sac.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
6106 65th Court East
6106 65th Court East, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,020
1593 sqft
Mostly updated 4-bedroom 2 bath pool home in the Fresh Meadows Community. Tile floor throughout the entire home. Updated kitchen and baths. The Kitchen boast granite counter tops, kitchen island, and is open to the main living are of the home.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
710 Old Quarry Rd
710 Old Quarry Road, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Home in Golf Course Community + Pool + Home Office - Property Id: 277871 Renovated and fully furnished single-family home in a golf course community with a private heated pool and a jacuzzi.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8105 Grand Estuary Trl Unit 107
8105 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1260 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8105 Grand Estuary Trl Unit 107 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 506
5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
North Park
2603 River Preserve Ct
2603 River Preserve Court, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1 sqft
Beautiful FIRST FLOOR UNIT includes 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths plus very large den/office/guest room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
3010 25th St W
3010 25th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3010 25th St W in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FL