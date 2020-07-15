/
36 Studio Apartments for rent in East Lake-Orient Park, FL
7806 e ELM ST
7806 East Elm Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
Studio
$1,200
PLACE FOR RENT IN EAST TAMPA - SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT IN EAST TAMPA (RLNE5619134)
Results within 1 mile of East Lake-Orient Park
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Community
4145 DOLPHIN DRIVE
4145 Dolphin Drive, Tampa, FL
Studio
$825
336 sqft
Nice and lovely waterfront Studio condo. Quite gated Community. Close to all amenities, close The Casino, Bush Gardens, Close to USF, Downtown and much more. Wake up to the Water view to the Hillsborough river. Community pool, Gym and much more.
Results within 5 miles of East Lake-Orient Park
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
$
35 Units Available
Uptown Tampa
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,630
572 sqft
In downtown Tampa's vibrant arts and entertainment district, these one- and two-bedroom high-rise apartment homes feature a gym, bike storage, car-charging stations and storage units.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Tampa
Aurora
124 S Morgan St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,438
694 sqft
Just 8 miles from Busch Gardens. Easy access to interstates 4 and 275, and close to Tampa Bay beaches. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
36 Units Available
Hyde Park North
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,525
564 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Highway 618. Luxury living with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Fun on-site amenities including yoga, courtyard, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Green community. On-site business center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
20 Units Available
Channel District
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,551
723 sqft
Situated between the Ybor Channel and Selmon Expressway, this property has a pool, yoga studio, concierge, hot tub and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Channel District
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,394
608 sqft
Just off the water and near Highway 41. Stunning amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, 24-hour concierge service, pool, garages and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
37 Units Available
Channel District
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,625
511 sqft
Welcome to Channel Club, where you will experience a life of luxury and a view from the top! Our Channelside apartments are uniquely designed with your lifestyle in mind and include access to exceptional resident amenities and conveniences.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
22 Units Available
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,686
616 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Manor Riverwalk in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
11 Units Available
Channel District
The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,575
564 sqft
Located in Tampa, just steps from Tampa Union Station and the Ybor Channel. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers gym, pool, yoga and dog park
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 12:27 AM
$
10 Units Available
Old Seminole Heights
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,249
534 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 12:15 AM
$
35 Units Available
Harbour Island
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,895
634 sqft
An elegant and supplicated community near shopping, entertainment and fine dining. Apartments feature movable kitchen islands, spa-like bathrooms, and full-sized washers and dryers in each home. Large balconies overlooking the city available.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 12:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S, Brandon, FL
Studio
$730
288 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Apartments in Brandon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
28 Units Available
Historic Ybor City
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,590
684 sqft
A development chock-full of amenities, this beautiful location includes lush courtyards, an on-site fitness center, and lots of stylish features. Units offer modern kitchens, luxury floor plans, stainless steel appliance packages and more.
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
V. M. Ybor
1001 E COLUMBUS DRIVE
1001 East Columbus Drive, Tampa, FL
Studio
$4,500
4556 sqft
Beautiful 1940's office building fronting SE corner of Columbus in Historic Ybor City. The building has been updated to accommodate a mixture of open co-work space and individual offices.
Results within 10 miles of East Lake-Orient Park
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Forest Hills
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$875
500 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
29 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,424
688 sqft
Situated in Westshore, close to downtown Tampa. Spacious apartment homes with 10-foot ceilings, designer kitchens, ceramic tile bathrooms and hardwood-style floors. Community amenities include a social lounge, clubhouse, health club, game room and landscaped courtyard.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Courier City - Oscawana
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,238
598 sqft
Upscale units just north of the Selmon Expressway near Hyde Park. Apartments feature granite countertops with tile backsplash, European-style cabinetry and wood blinds. Coffee bar and social clubhouse on-site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 12:29 AM
$
47 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$910
564 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,105
577 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 09:31 PM
3 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
$786
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
St Joseph's Hospital
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$899
450 sqft
Each apartment features lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Close to Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium. Community clubhouse, pool and gym in a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 12:33 AM
6 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,209
575 sqft
Luxury community in South Tampa. Theater-style media room, pool, yoga, and full concierge services on-site. Recently renovated suites with granite countertops, updated appliances, and master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Coffee bar and internet cafe on-site.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
34 Units Available
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,674
647 sqft
Experience a new dimension at Altís Grand Central, a new reality created from vivid imagination; apartment living with a level of sophistication that once only existed in your dreams.
