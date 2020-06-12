/
2 bedroom apartments
40 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Destin, FL
20 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.
Downtown Destin
160 Units Available
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1155 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only
10 Units Available
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1108 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
19 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1080 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
27 Units Available
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Destin boast spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen. Within walking distance of a range of shopping and dining options.
1 Unit Available
The Palms of Destin
4203 Indian Bayou Trail, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
READ DESCRIPTION before inquire ****UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE August 2020 to February 2021. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath It is offered Furnished. This condo has 1 king bed and 1 junior suite. The unit comes with many of the amenities offered at The Palms.
Downtown Destin
1 Unit Available
150 Bent Arrow Drive
150 Bent Arrow Drive, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1357 sqft
Fabulous end unit right next to the pool, a fenced yard, and covered porch....
Downtown Destin
1 Unit Available
206 Ann Circle
206 Ann Circle, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1248 sqft
LOVELY TOWNHOME. GREAT LOCATION IN DESTIN. All NEWER FLOORING. Ceramic tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Small fenced rear yard with pavers. Interior laundry room off the kitchen Interior utility room. Convenient to beaches and shopping.
1 Unit Available
4010 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 405
4010 Dancing Cloud Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1090 sqft
4010 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 405 Available 06/18/20 Spacious 2B/2B Unfurnished Condo near Beach in the Heart of Destin! - Third floor unit with all tile flooring. Private patio with large outside storage closet.
1 Unit Available
4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283
4100 Dancing Cloud Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1015 sqft
4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 Available 04/10/20 Cozy 2B/2B Unfurnished Condo near Beach in the Heart of Destin! - Third floor unit with carpet & linoleum flooring. Private balcony with large outside storage closet.
15 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1109 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
27 Units Available
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
960 sqft
Arium Emerald Isle is a luxury apartment complex on the Emerald Coast near Elgin Air Force Base. Furnished corporate apartments available. Spacious floor plans and designer interiors.
Seabreeze
1 Unit Available
300 Miracle Strip
300 Miracle Strip Pkwy SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Sea Palm Condo - Property Id: 71181 Furnished two bedroom condo available August 1st through May 1st 2020 for a 9 month lease, all bills paid including WiFi and cable, must be clean,courteous, and drug free.
1 Unit Available
209 Green Acres Road 9
209 Green Acres Rd, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$920
750 sqft
Northside Place Apartment close to Eglin & Hurlbrt - Property Id: 165504 Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment with new bathroom, kitchen, and bedrooms. Apartment has 750 square feet.
1 Unit Available
203 Westlake Court
203 Westlake Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1237 sqft
203 Westlake Court Available 06/15/20 Updated lakefront townhome - This newly updated, move-in-ready condo is nestled in the heart of the Bluewater Bay community in Niceville. Kitchen includes all appliances even a stacked washer & dryer.
1 Unit Available
2401 Bayshore - Harbour House
2401 Bayshore Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SOUTH TAMPA CONDO FOR RENT ON BAYSHORE BLVD - TOP FLOOR WATER VIEWS ON BAYSHORE BLVD. REMODELED UNIT WITH CORIAN COUNTERS, ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS, UPDATED BATHS. COME ENJOY BAYSHORE LIVING AT HARBOUR HOUSE.
1 Unit Available
103 22nd Street
103 22nd Street, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
103 22nd Street Available 07/10/20 Great for small family or single! - This all brick home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy the fully fenced back yard from the deck just off the tiled Florida room.
1 Unit Available
128 Classic Ct.
128 Classic Ct, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
128 Classic Ct. Available 06/19/20 128 Classic Court - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5762199)
1 Unit Available
200 Sandesin Ln
200 Sandestin Lane, Miramar Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1001 sqft
Great renovated 2/2 top floor Point of View condo conveniently located next to Grand Blvd/Sandestin with community pool & fitness room - Enjoy the Emerald Coast beach lifestyle in your top floor condo at Point of View, a Sandestin community
1 Unit Available
537 Hickory Ave. Unit C
537 Hickory Avenue, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
537 Hickory Ave. Unit C Available 08/01/20 537 Hickory Avenue #C - 2 Bedrooms/1 Bath with living room/dining room combo is approximately 6 miles from Eglin AFB. Rent includes yard service and maintenance, as well as, sewer.
1 Unit Available
927 TRAY DRIVE
927 Tray Drive, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
927 TRAY DRIVE Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE4939527)
1 Unit Available
368 Schnider Dr. Unit 13
368 Schneider Dr, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1453 sqft
2/1.5 bath townhome located close to both Eglin AFB & Hurlburt Field - This home features an open floor plan with living/dining combo on the first floor and 2 huge bedrooms upstairs. There is a large 1 car garage with opener.
1 Unit Available
2386 Placid Drive
2386 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1321 sqft
2386 Placid Drive Available 07/06/20 Florida Living - Contemporary Townhouse with Boat Slip - Available - July 6. - Looking to spend time on the water? Look no further! This contemporary townhouse has it all.
1 Unit Available
545 Hickory Ave. Unit C
545 Hickory Ave, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
545 Hickory Ave. Unit C Available 07/01/20 545 Hickory Avenue #C - Completely renovated to include porcelain tile throughout and new appliances. 2 Bedrooms/1 Bath with living room/dining room combo is approximately 6 miles from Eglin AFB.
