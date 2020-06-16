All apartments in Destin
315 Sailfish Circle
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:27 AM

315 Sailfish Circle

315 Sailfish Circle · (850) 634-3555
Location

315 Sailfish Circle, Destin, FL 32541

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1722 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in the heart of Destin. The in-ground pool is located in the privately fenced in back yard. There is a covered patio, and freshly landscaped back yard is a great place for entertaining. Upon entering the home, you will find an open floor plan with the living room and kitchen complete with beautiful hardwood flooring, a fireplace, and cathedral ceilings. The kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, granite countertops, with tons of counter space, recessed lighting, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The large master bedroom has a reading nook. The master bathroom has double sinks. Washer and dryer in the home. There is a one car garage. The driveway offers plenty of space for parking. This home is pet friendly with restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Sailfish Circle have any available units?
315 Sailfish Circle has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 Sailfish Circle have?
Some of 315 Sailfish Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Sailfish Circle currently offering any rent specials?
315 Sailfish Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Sailfish Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Sailfish Circle is pet friendly.
Does 315 Sailfish Circle offer parking?
Yes, 315 Sailfish Circle does offer parking.
Does 315 Sailfish Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Sailfish Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Sailfish Circle have a pool?
Yes, 315 Sailfish Circle has a pool.
Does 315 Sailfish Circle have accessible units?
No, 315 Sailfish Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Sailfish Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Sailfish Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Sailfish Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Sailfish Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
