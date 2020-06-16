315 Sailfish Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in the heart of Destin. The in-ground pool is located in the privately fenced in back yard. There is a covered patio, and freshly landscaped back yard is a great place for entertaining. Upon entering the home, you will find an open floor plan with the living room and kitchen complete with beautiful hardwood flooring, a fireplace, and cathedral ceilings. The kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, granite countertops, with tons of counter space, recessed lighting, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The large master bedroom has a reading nook. The master bathroom has double sinks. Washer and dryer in the home. There is a one car garage. The driveway offers plenty of space for parking. This home is pet friendly with restrictions.