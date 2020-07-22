Apartment List
178 Apartments for rent in Desoto Lakes, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Desoto Lakes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
3399 Yonge Ave. #47
3399 Yonge Avenue, Desoto Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
SHORT TERM-3/2 REMODELED HOME, GATED COMMUNITY SOUTH OF UNIVERSITY PKWY - Come for some fun in the sun and relaxation in this spacious, natural light filled, nicely remodeled and decorated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, in a gated community, just

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
3559 PRADO DRIVE
3559 Prado Drive, Desoto Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1406 sqft
Location, location, location!! Two bedroom, two bath home in lovely Desoto Lakes! Minutes to downtown Sarasota, Lido and Siesta Key and a short drive to the NEW UTC Town Center and I75.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
4482 WINSTON LANE N
4482 Winston Lane North, Desoto Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1073 sqft
Really nice 2 Bedroom villa with a 1 car garage, fantastic lake view, screened lanai and outside wood deck. High ceilings, Courtyard entrance. Close to I-75, UTC mall, variety of restaurants and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Desoto Lakes
Verified

1 of 33

$
41 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1337 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

1 Unit Available
The Meadows
4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2
4445 Oakley Greene, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1628 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Villa in the Meadows - Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa will make you feel right at home.

1 of 30

1 Unit Available
5968 RACHELE DRIVE
5968 Rachele Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1598 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Longwood Run. Escape the cold weather, come to paradise and enjoy the Florida active lifestyle.

1 of 6

1 Unit Available
8119 VILLA GRANDE COURT
8119 Villa Grande Court, Manatee County, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2121 sqft
Beautiful newer luxury Townhouse in highly sought after Sonoma. Just off University Parkway. 3 bedroom plus den, 2 car garage. Turnkey furnished with a Florida flare. Granite counter tops, wood cabinetry, screened lanai with grill.

1 of 25

1 Unit Available
3430 TALLYWOOD LANE
3430 Tallywood Lane, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1310 sqft
Wonderful 55 + Community. Attention to detail is shown in this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath Villa. With over 1,300 sq. ft. and raised ceilings, this has an open, airy feel to it. Nicely decorated and everything is there to take care of you.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
3554 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3554 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1036 sqft
Great opportunity to rent an amazingly located condo in Sarasota. Minutes to the airport, and tons of great shopping along University Pkwy. The unit is well maintained, tucked away in a gated community for your convenience.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1211 TALLYWOOD DR
1211 Tallywood Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1110 sqft
55+ Community. A beautiful villa at a great price! This super-clean 2/2 +carport, end-unit villa in Tallywood is light & bright with windows on 3 sides. Updated kitchen and guest bath.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
3756 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3756 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1210 sqft
Immaculately kept unit, centrally located to everything Sarasota has to offer! Parkridge is tucked away in a beautiful gated community, with a lovely swimming pool for the amazing summer days! This unit is comfortably furnished, with a lovely pond

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3316 HADFIELD GREENE
3316 Hadfield Greene, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1651 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TURN KEY VILLA with vaulted ceilings and TROPICAL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Sit on the large lanai and enjoy the view of the serene grassy golf course and the wildlife .

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3821 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1417 sqft
Turnkey furnished, tropical, and spacious three-bedroom, two bathroom, town house with a one car garage.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3661 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1954 sqft
Gated Community, Pond View, spacious Three Bedroom, Two and one half bath town house with one car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Desoto Lakes
Verified

1 of 42

$
19 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,665
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,335
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 54

15 Units Available
Rosemary District
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,475
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1386 sqft
Within an urban community near dining and shops. Close to the beach. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings, updated kitchens and bathrooms, and designer finishes. Pool and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 50

$
28 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 17

34 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 54

$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 36

14 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified

1 of 7

12 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Verified

1 of 37

52 Units Available
Rosemary District
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

$
54 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1302 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 11

$
2 Units Available
Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$956
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the beaches and Bobby Jones Golf Club. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with an on-site playground. On-site laundry provided.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Desoto Lakes, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Desoto Lakes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

