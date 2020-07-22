AL
/
FL
/
desoto lakes
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:46 AM

177 Apartments for rent in Desoto Lakes, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Desoto Lakes offers more freedom and flexibili... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
3559 PRADO DRIVE
3559 Prado Drive, Desoto Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1406 sqft
Location, location, location!! Two bedroom, two bath home in lovely Desoto Lakes! Minutes to downtown Sarasota, Lido and Siesta Key and a short drive to the NEW UTC Town Center and I75.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
4482 WINSTON LANE N
4482 Winston Lane North, Desoto Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1073 sqft
Really nice 2 Bedroom villa with a 1 car garage, fantastic lake view, screened lanai and outside wood deck. High ceilings, Courtyard entrance. Close to I-75, UTC mall, variety of restaurants and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Desoto Lakes

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2
4445 Oakley Greene, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1628 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Villa in the Meadows - Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa will make you feel right at home.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
5968 RACHELE DRIVE
5968 Rachele Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1598 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Longwood Run. Escape the cold weather, come to paradise and enjoy the Florida active lifestyle.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
8119 VILLA GRANDE COURT
8119 Villa Grande Court, Manatee County, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2121 sqft
Beautiful newer luxury Townhouse in highly sought after Sonoma. Just off University Parkway. 3 bedroom plus den, 2 car garage. Turnkey furnished with a Florida flare. Granite counter tops, wood cabinetry, screened lanai with grill.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
3430 TALLYWOOD LANE
3430 Tallywood Lane, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1310 sqft
Wonderful 55 + Community. Attention to detail is shown in this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath Villa. With over 1,300 sq. ft. and raised ceilings, this has an open, airy feel to it. Nicely decorated and everything is there to take care of you.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
3554 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3554 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1036 sqft
Great opportunity to rent an amazingly located condo in Sarasota. Minutes to the airport, and tons of great shopping along University Pkwy. The unit is well maintained, tucked away in a gated community for your convenience.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1211 TALLYWOOD DR
1211 Tallywood Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1110 sqft
55+ Community. A beautiful villa at a great price! This super-clean 2/2 +carport, end-unit villa in Tallywood is light & bright with windows on 3 sides. Updated kitchen and guest bath.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
3756 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3756 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1210 sqft
Immaculately kept unit, centrally located to everything Sarasota has to offer! Parkridge is tucked away in a beautiful gated community, with a lovely swimming pool for the amazing summer days! This unit is comfortably furnished, with a lovely pond

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3316 HADFIELD GREENE
3316 Hadfield Greene, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1651 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TURN KEY VILLA with vaulted ceilings and TROPICAL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Sit on the large lanai and enjoy the view of the serene grassy golf course and the wildlife .

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
8417 GARDENS CIRCLE
8417 Gardens Circle, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
Located in the prime location of the Gardens at Palm Aire, this 2 bedroom - 2 bath condo, fully furnished, is waiting for you to come and enjoy all of Sarasota has to offer.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3661 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1954 sqft
Gated Community, Pond View, spacious Three Bedroom, Two and one half bath town house with one car garage.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
4541 LONGWATER CHASE
4541 Longwater Chase, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1108 sqft
SARASOTA @ LONGWATER CHASE Condominiums located in the MEADOWS Country Club. This pretty first floor two bedroom FURNISHED home is ready for your Vacation stay for One month or longer.
Results within 5 miles of Desoto Lakes
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
13 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
19 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,710
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,335
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
16 Units Available
Rosemary District
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,475
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1386 sqft
Within an urban community near dining and shops. Close to the beach. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings, updated kitchens and bathrooms, and designer finishes. Pool and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 AM
52 Units Available
Rosemary District
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,345
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:25 PM
14 Units Available
Advenir At Gateway Lakes
1000 Marlin Lakes Cir, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,168
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1246 sqft
Explore on-site amenities, including a pool area with a sundeck and walking trail. Unit features vinyl wood flooring and stackable washer and dryers. Located close to I-75 and Fruitville Park.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 03:36 AM
$
28 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
$
30 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1393 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
$
73 Units Available
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1589 sqft
At The Harrison, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Situated in Sarasota, FL, our community allows you convenience to exquisite dining, shopping and entertainment spaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 03:36 AM
34 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
12 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Desoto Lakes, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Desoto Lakes offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Desoto Lakes. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Desoto Lakes can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLVenice, FLThe Meadows, FLNorth Sarasota, FLFruitville, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouthgate, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBee Ridge, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSiesta Key, FLLongboat Key, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Bradenton, FLVamo, FLPalmetto, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa