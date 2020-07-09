/
apartments with washer dryer
17 Apartments for rent in Crystal River, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
390 NW 14th Place
390 Northwest 14th Place, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Location Location Location! In desirable Crystal River Florida, in walking distance to shops, Crackers, Crab Plant, downtown. 2/2 with laundry room and one car garage and carport. Semi-furnished and semi- stocked kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Crystal River
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP
4401 South Capecove Loop, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
This Homosassa get a way is a slice of heaven - Available for rent on a monthly or weekly basis. The weekly rate is $1000.00 per week. Located on the beautiful Homosassa River. Watch the manatee and dolphin right at the front door.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
54 N Pizarro Point
54 North Pizarro Point, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1361 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW NO SMOKING NO PETS. CRYSTAL OAKS UNFURNISHED 3 bedroom/2 bath unfurnished home available now. Modern kitchen with stainless appliances. Large backyard with pavered patio and screened lanai.
Results within 10 miles of Crystal River
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5270 W Meadow Street
5270 West Meadow Street, Homosassa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
924 sqft
- This is a nice 2/2 mobile home situated in the Green Acres subdivision & sits on a half an acre with a completely fenced in yard! The home features a carport, screened in back porch, front porch, (not screened), washer/dryer, dishwasher &
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
8987 N Santos Drive
8987 North Santos Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
UNFURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE: NOW 2/2/1 for rent in Citrus Springs. Tile floors in all common areas. Screened in back porch. Quiet street.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
23 Greentree Street
23 Greentree Street, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2438 sqft
Beautiful Maronda Home built in 2018 practically brand new!! Home has lots of space. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths PLUS a den. Open floorplan. Kitchen with all stainless appliances. Large island. Breakfast nook and separate formal dining area.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1679 W Spring Meadow Loop
1679 Spring Meadow Loop, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
(Yearly Rental) DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS FURNISHED RENTAL!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! $160.00 cap on electric & $75.00 cap on Water/Sewer!! Florida living at its BEST! This 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
30 W Ipswich Ln
30 W Ipswich Ln, Citrus Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
6779 S Pinebranch Point
6779 South Pinebranch Point, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1163 sqft
*FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL* Available April 2020. Charming WATERFRONT home with a dock located less than 1/4 mile to the boat ramp. Home features 2 bedrooms ,1 bath and 1 car garage. Beautiful nautical theme through out home.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
18 Sanders Circle
18 Sanders Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2274 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Cypress Village of Sugarmill Woods. Open living space. Separate dining room. Eat in kitchen. Inside laundry room. 2 living areas make one into an office or den. Nice covered patio in back.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
250 W Goldentuft Court
250 West Golden Tuft Court, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Really nice large 2 bedroom / 2 bath pool home. Home features nice screened patio on front of home. 1 car garage with pull down screen and power door opener. Living room and a Florida room.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
11922 W Waterway Drive
11922 West Waterway Drive, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1132 sqft
Updated waterfront home located in Riverhaven Village. This 1866 sf, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, comes fully furnished. Sit on your screened porch and watch the manatee, kayaks, and boats travel down the Grand Canal.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2280 N. Wauchula Pt.
2280 North Wauchula Point, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1916 sqft
2280 N. Wauchula Pt.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
24 S Adams St
24 South Adams Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Convenience and Affordable!! - Property Id: 79765 Beautiful house for rent 2 bedrooms 1 bath with a bonus sun room and a car port. Nice size of laundry room & storage shelves, all new tile floor, Central AC.
