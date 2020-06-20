310 Peoria Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

South of I-10! - Great location south of I-10 off of Antioch Road. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has been lovingly maintained and features all appliances to include Washer and Dryer (not warranted), and a privacy fenced back yard with an open patio and yard building! Home also features a den and formal dining area flanking the foyer. Convenient 1/2 bath located on the 1st floor. Eat-in Kitchen with Island, breakfast bar, and pantry will delight the chef in the family. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious Master Bedroom has a tray ceiling, and master bath has dual sinks, soaker tub, separate shower and large walk-in-closet. Owner will consider pets with a non refundable pet fee. Any pet must be spayed/neutered, up do date on all shots and fully housebroken. Sorry NO smoking. Any one 18 years old or older must complete separate applications. Tenants required to carry renter's liability insurance



