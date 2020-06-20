All apartments in Crestview
Find more places like 310 Peoria Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crestview, FL
/
310 Peoria Blvd
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

310 Peoria Blvd

310 Peoria Boulevard · (850) 678-9448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Crestview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

310 Peoria Boulevard, Crestview, FL 32536

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 310 Peoria Blvd · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2005 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
South of I-10! - Great location south of I-10 off of Antioch Road. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has been lovingly maintained and features all appliances to include Washer and Dryer (not warranted), and a privacy fenced back yard with an open patio and yard building! Home also features a den and formal dining area flanking the foyer. Convenient 1/2 bath located on the 1st floor. Eat-in Kitchen with Island, breakfast bar, and pantry will delight the chef in the family. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious Master Bedroom has a tray ceiling, and master bath has dual sinks, soaker tub, separate shower and large walk-in-closet. Owner will consider pets with a non refundable pet fee. Any pet must be spayed/neutered, up do date on all shots and fully housebroken. Sorry NO smoking. Any one 18 years old or older must complete separate applications. Tenants required to carry renter's liability insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5811014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Peoria Blvd have any available units?
310 Peoria Blvd has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 Peoria Blvd have?
Some of 310 Peoria Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Peoria Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
310 Peoria Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Peoria Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Peoria Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 310 Peoria Blvd offer parking?
No, 310 Peoria Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 310 Peoria Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Peoria Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Peoria Blvd have a pool?
No, 310 Peoria Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 310 Peoria Blvd have accessible units?
No, 310 Peoria Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Peoria Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Peoria Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Peoria Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Peoria Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 310 Peoria Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bel Aire Terrace
100 Bel Aire Dr
Crestview, FL 32536

Similar Pages

Crestview Apartments with GarageCrestview Apartments with Parking
Crestview Dog Friendly ApartmentsCrestview Luxury Places
Crestview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FL
West Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FLWright, FLBagdad, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity