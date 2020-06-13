Apartment List
/
FL
/
combee settlement
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

66 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Combee Settlement, FL

Finding an apartment in Combee Settlement that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for b... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
2401 1/2 Everett Street
2401 1/2 Everett St, Combee Settlement, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
960 sqft
$50 credit and background check is required for each adult. Monthly income requirement is three (3) times the rental amount. Tenant responsible for electric, water, and lawn maintenance. Pets OK.
Results within 5 miles of Combee Settlement
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,018
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
51 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Southwest Lakeland
13 Units Available
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1165 sqft
Nestled in a thriving area close to shopping, dining, and nightlife. Units include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and laundry. Community has parking, pool, playground, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Edgewood
12 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$928
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1300 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Oakbridge
12 Units Available
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated August 16 at 11:22pm
Webster Park North
Contact for Availability
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
494 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
908 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live...Griffin Park offers the lifestyle you've been looking for and the services you deserve in your new apartment home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parker Street
1 Unit Available
927 N. Iowa C - 23
927 North Iowa Avenue, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint, Updated Appliances, Central AC and More! - Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint,

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Paul A Diggs
1 Unit Available
641 W. 6th St.
641 West 6th Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
938 sqft
641 W. 6th St.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dixieland
1 Unit Available
933 S. Missouri Ave.
933 South Missouri Avenue, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
1000 sqft
1/1 available June 1st, 2020 - Call Charlene Akes - (863) 698-2601 Property Mgr for more rental information 1. Non-refundable $65.00 Application fee for anyone over the age of 18. 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeside Village Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308
1130 North Lake Parker Avenue, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
1024 sqft
COMING SOON! 2/2 Condo in 55+ Community! - Coming Soon! (Showings cannot take place until 5/5) Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath condo in 55+ community. The home features new neutral carpet, appliances and a large indoor utility room with storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Bonny
1 Unit Available
1426 Fern Rd. E.
1426 East Fern Road, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
835 sqft
2/1 Half Duplex! Available Now! - Refreshed 2 bedroom 1 bath half-duplex. This home boasts ceramic tile throughout (no carpeting), freshly painted, eat-in kitchen with laundry closet, lawn care, and water is included in rent.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Royal Oak Manor
1 Unit Available
2419 Exchange Ave
2419 Exchange Avenue, Crystal Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1064 sqft
Come and view this beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Single family home with large carport. The home has solid flooring through out, a fully fenced in yard, and indoor washer and dryer connections. Call and see this one today as it will not last long.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Villages At Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
6535 Baikal Place
6535 Baikal Place, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1678 sqft
This brand new home is simply dreamy with all the features and the expansive space that it offers! Be prepared to be impressed with the stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and best of all the chance to be able to be the first one to

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2052 Bent Tree Loop West
2052 Bent Tree Loop West, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1284 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
440 Hopkins Street
440 Hopkins Street, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1834 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
2276 Crystalview Court
2276 Crystalview Court, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1370 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
4315 Orangewood Circle
4315 Orangewood Drive, Lakeland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2188 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
2322 Honey Drive
2322 Honey Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1355 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1234 Reynolds Road
1234 Reynolds Rd, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1040 sqft
New 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home located in a family community! . Self view Available!! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Villages At Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
6519 Baikal Place
6519 Baikal Place, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1541 sqft
This newly built home in the Villages at Bridgewater has everything you need and want! With designer touches like neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and flowing floorplans, what's not to love? The kitchen includes all the major appliances,
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Combee Settlement, FL

Finding an apartment in Combee Settlement that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Combee Settlement 2 BedroomsCombee Settlement 3 BedroomsCombee Settlement Apartments with Balcony
Combee Settlement Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCombee Settlement Apartments with Parking
Combee Settlement Dog Friendly ApartmentsCombee Settlement Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLWinter Park, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTavares, FLKeystone, FLWilliamsburg, FLSun City Center, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus