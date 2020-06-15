All apartments in Century
571 Church St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

571 Church St

571 Church Street · (813) 321-0166
Location

571 Church Street, Century, FL 32535

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 571 Church St · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
Cute 2/1 in Century! - This beautiful bungalow has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It has a open style kitchen, fresh paint inside and outside and the floors are currently being worked on it will feature refinished hardwood floors and also laminate vinyl plank flooring throughout. Call today to see this beautiful home!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE5796573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 Church St have any available units?
571 Church St has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 571 Church St currently offering any rent specials?
571 Church St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 Church St pet-friendly?
No, 571 Church St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Century.
Does 571 Church St offer parking?
No, 571 Church St does not offer parking.
Does 571 Church St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 571 Church St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 Church St have a pool?
No, 571 Church St does not have a pool.
Does 571 Church St have accessible units?
Yes, 571 Church St has accessible units.
Does 571 Church St have units with dishwashers?
No, 571 Church St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 571 Church St have units with air conditioning?
No, 571 Church St does not have units with air conditioning.
