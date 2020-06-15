571 Church St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accessible

Cute 2/1 in Century! - This beautiful bungalow has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It has a open style kitchen, fresh paint inside and outside and the floors are currently being worked on it will feature refinished hardwood floors and also laminate vinyl plank flooring throughout. Call today to see this beautiful home!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



