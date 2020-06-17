All apartments in Callaway
6706 Fox Lake Dr.

6706 Fox Lake Drive · (877) 574-4685
Location

6706 Fox Lake Drive, Callaway, FL 32404
Fox Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6706 Fox Lake Dr. · Avail. now

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6706 Fox Lake Drive-Beautiful home in great neighborhood! Newly renovated, home is full of light featuring vaulted ceilings, eat in kitchen, master suite with walk-in closet. laundry area. 2 car garage, fenced in backyard and very roomy shed! - Adorable well maintained home near Tyndall AFB, this home features vaulted ceilings, rosewood floors and numerous updates. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances including a side by side water and ice in door refrigerator. Breakfast nook is a wonderful place to have coffee while watching the birds in the marsh. Formal dining room has French doors which lead to your privacy fenced back yard. Living room is large with vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms and 2 baths complete the interior . There is a large Storage building in your privacy fenced backyard, 2 car garage is nice size with an additional area for storage or a small workshop. There are washer and dryer hookups storm windows, underground utilities and sidewalks to take an evening stroll.

(RLNE5644399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6706 Fox Lake Dr. have any available units?
6706 Fox Lake Dr. has a unit available for $1,630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6706 Fox Lake Dr. have?
Some of 6706 Fox Lake Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 Fox Lake Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6706 Fox Lake Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 Fox Lake Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6706 Fox Lake Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Callaway.
Does 6706 Fox Lake Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6706 Fox Lake Dr. does offer parking.
Does 6706 Fox Lake Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6706 Fox Lake Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 Fox Lake Dr. have a pool?
No, 6706 Fox Lake Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6706 Fox Lake Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6706 Fox Lake Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 Fox Lake Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6706 Fox Lake Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6706 Fox Lake Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6706 Fox Lake Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
