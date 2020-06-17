6706 Fox Lake Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable well maintained home near Tyndall AFB, this home features vaulted ceilings, rosewood floors and numerous updates. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances including a side by side water and ice in door refrigerator. Breakfast nook is a wonderful place to have coffee while watching the birds in the marsh. Formal dining room has French doors which lead to your privacy fenced back yard. Living room is large with vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms and 2 baths complete the interior . There is a large Storage building in your privacy fenced backyard, 2 car garage is nice size with an additional area for storage or a small workshop. There are washer and dryer hookups storm windows, underground utilities and sidewalks to take an evening stroll.



(RLNE5644399)