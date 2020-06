Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This split bedroom home features a great room with cathedral ceilings, an eat in kitchen, breakfast bar, separate dining room. Equipped with a washer/dryer connection. Master bedroom has double vanities, walk in closet, and a door leading to a patio. 2 Car garage.*Gas hot water heater and furnace**All pets are a part of the application process and are subject to the homeowner's approval*