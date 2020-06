Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

*1/2 off first months rent for active military*This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths, located near TAFB. Large living room/dining room combination that opens into the great room. Vaulted ceiling, sky lights, brick fireplace, open galley style kitchen. This home is located on a large fenced lot.*Gas hot water heater & furnace**All pets are a part of the application process and are subject to the homeowner's approval*