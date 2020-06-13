58 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Burnt Store Marina, FL

Apartment List
1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C
3312 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2255 sqft
QUINTIESSENTIAL RESORT STYLE FURNISHED CONDO - * 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 2-Car Garage with Den * Over 220 sq ft under air * Gated Community * Heated Pool with Spa * Water views * Marina with dry and wet docks * Golf Course * Tennis Courts *
Results within 1 mile of Burnt Store Marina

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17084 Acapulco Rd Unit 223
17084 Acapulco Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1644 sqft
17084 Acapulco Rd 223 - AVAILALBE FOR 2021 SEASON and for Summer Occupancy...Welcome to this 3 full bedrooms, 2 baths condo in the Acapulco club with attached private garage! Top floor, corner unit with stairway access and a chair lift.
Results within 5 miles of Burnt Store Marina

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
14000 Black Beauty Dr Unit 1911
14000 Black Beauty Dr, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1741 sqft
Awesome opportunity! BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car luxury coach home at Heritage Landing.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mariner
1 Unit Available
2824 NW 21st PL
2824 Northwest 21st Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,449
Charming 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom single family home with excellent open space full of natural light, the huge windows will allow you to enjoy the views and will make you feel extremely comfortable at this house, excellent location close to

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
4114 NW 39th LN
4114 Northwest 39th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,464
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental.With equal distances to the famous beaches of Ft.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
16572 San Edmundo Road - 113
16572 San Edmundo Road, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR AN ANNUAL LEASE, OR, 3 TO 6 MONTH LEASES! Fully furnished beautifully appointed GROUND LEVEL CORNER unit in a small complex in gorgeous Burnt Store Lakes! Water/Sewer/$150 cap on electric included on short term leases only.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14016 Black Beauty DR
14016 Black Beauty Dr, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2110 sqft
*GOLF MEMBERSHIP!* This is the one! BRAND NEW! Absolutely stunning 2nd floor luxury coach home at Heritage Landing! This is your opportunity to be one of the first transfer members at the highly anticipated Heritage Landing Golf Club!!! Rental of
Results within 10 miles of Burnt Store Marina
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Royal Tee Golf Club. These smoke-free homes offer granite countertops, lots of storage, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, playground, gym, fire pit and trash valet.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
559 Philodendron
559 Philodendron, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1616 sqft
SPACIOUS, UPDATED HOME IN PUNTA GORDA - * 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE * OVERSIZED CORNER LOT * ONLY MIN TO US-41 AND I-75 * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN PUNTA GORDA, PARKS, DINING ETC.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1524 NE 4th Ln
1524 Northeast 4th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1186 sqft
All tile 3/2 off Del Prado close to Pine Island Road - Freshly painted interior and exterior of home! New tile flooring thru out home! Nice 3/2 in great location with access to Pine Island Road in just minutes.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15206-4 Stringfellow Rd.
15206 Stringfellow Rd, Bokeelia, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
525 sqft
- (RLNE3942584)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
650 Trumpet Tree
650 Trumpet Tree Street, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2005 sqft
Burnt Store Meadows Home on Double Lot - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage annual rental has large lanai with vinyl windows. Open concept floor plan with separate dining room, breakfast area & wood burning fireplace in living area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1824 NE 8th Pl
1824 NE 8th Pl, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1118 sqft
- Three Bedroom/two bath duplex located in the NE off of Diplomat. Carpet throughout with laminate in the master bedroom and one guest room and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Screened in lanai. (RLNE5851376)

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1301 Appian Drive
1301 Appian Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1961 sqft
1301 Appian Lane - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
4209 NE 22nd Ave
4209 Northeast 22nd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME - This is a brand new 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 stall garage. Open kitchen and living area. Carpet in all bedrooms. Large walk in closet in the master. Washer and dryer.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
85 Blaw St
85 Blaw Street, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
400 sqft
Beatifull 1 Bed 1 Bath Mobile Home - 85 Blaw St, Beautiful 1 Bedroom Mobile Home in North Fort Myers, FL - Great small home in a friendly community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
1900 Corona Del Sire DR
1900 Corona Del Sire Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Heron Glenn Golfing Community - Available NOW!! 2 bdroom 2 bath home right on the 2nd HOLE of the Golf Course. Fully furnished available as a short term rental up to December 2020. Booked Jan - March of 2021.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1628 SW 13th ST
1628 Southwest 13th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
AVAILABLE NOW!! This home offers a spacious great room concept with 3 bedrooms plus den (the den has a closet and can be use as a 4th bedroom) , 2 bathrooms, a laundry room, jack, and Jill bathroom, master his/her closet and two car garage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
506 NW 38th PL
506 Northwest 38th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Waterfront Cape Coral Pool home available for rent!  This beauty is situated on a pristine street with gorgeous homes surrounding. This home offers 3 bedrooms 3 full baths and 3 car garage with a boat dock with lift.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mariner
1 Unit Available
317 El Dorado BLVD N
317 El Dorado Blvd N, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
Charming brand new 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom single family home with excellent open space full of natural light, the huge windows will allow you to enjoy the views and will make you feel extremely comfortable at this house, excellent location close

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mariner
1 Unit Available
2227 NW 10th AVE
2227 Northwest 10th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,449
Charming brand new 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom single family home with excellent open space full of natural light, the huge windows will allow you to enjoy the views and will make you feel extremely comfortable at this house, excellent location close

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
2619 NW 11th ST
2619 Northwest 11th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home. Huge living room and dining room. Screened in lanai and pool area. Yard fenced in. UTILITIES INCLUDED: None PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1513 NE 15th TER
1513 Northeast 15th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Turnkey Home!! Centrally located near Del Prado and Pine Island Rd for fast commute to Ft. Myers with plenty of shops, restaurants, movie theaters and more. Enjoy a fenced yard, tastefully decorated beach decor and furnishings throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Burnt Store Marina, FL

Finding an apartment in Burnt Store Marina that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

