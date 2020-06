Amenities

dishwasher microwave internet access refrigerator

Located in Citrus County's private, gated golf community BLACK DIAMOND RANCH. This 3/2/2 plus family room is at the end of a cut-de-sac and loos at the practice rang from the back & # 1 green 0f The Highlands course from the screened lanai. Internet is also included with cable .