furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM
28 Furnished Apartments for rent in Beverly Beach, FL
2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd
2715 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1752 sqft
This is a lovely and furnished two story home DIRECTLY on the Atlantic Ocean with tremendous views of one of the quietest and cleanest beaches in Florida. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and sleeps 10.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Beach
403 Ocean Marina Drive
403 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
Check out this fully furnished condo that sits right on the intracoastal. This unit has a 3 month minimum stay for $1950.00 per month which includes utilities, state tax and cleaning fee.
906 Ocean Marina Drive
906 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
804 sqft
Fully furnished river front condo on the first floor with easy access to river for fishing and just steps away from pool. Available now with $60 application fee per adult. first + Last and Security. All utilities and cable/ Wi-Fi are included .
309 Ocean Marina Drive
309 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1140 sqft
Check out this fully furnished condo that sits right on Silver Lake with a view of the Intracoastal Waterway and a short walk to the beach. This association has tennis courts, heated pool and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Beverly Beach
216 S 3rd St
216 South 3rd Street, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
750 sqft
Flagler Beach city center. Lovely newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath FULLY FURNISHED apartment WITH ALL UTILITIES, TV and internet included. Full kitchen, sleeps eight. (1 queen, 2 twins, 2 full futons).
55 S Riverview Bend
55 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.
112 7th St S
112 7th Street South, Flagler Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
704 sqft
Location! Boutique building of only 14 units in the heart of Flagler Beach. This is a ground floor 1 Bed 1 Bath condo that has been totally renovated.
98 Rivers Edge Lane
98 Rivers Edge Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1230 sqft
Gated community. Direct Intracoastal condo. 3rd floor end unit with breathtaking views easy access with elevator. Enjoy the community amenities which include tennis, shuffleboard, and pool.
55 Riverview Bnd S Unit 2022
55 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.
200 Riverview Bend S
200 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1461 sqft
Beautifully 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms furnished condo, with one car garage under the unit. This condo is beautifully decorated with many designer touches including custom window treatment ,granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets.
10 Oakmont Court
10 Oakmont Court, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1177 sqft
Fully furnished unit available for short term rental only. Beautifully decorated 2 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo located at The Fairways. Community amenities include a screened Olympic sized heated pool, sauna and tennis courts.
2 Oakmont Court
2 Oakmont Court, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1177 sqft
Flexible comfort is what you will find in this centrally located condominium in the Fairways! One of the larger condominiums with 1,177 square feet, 2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths with large covered & screened patio overlooking green belt area plus it is
2676 S Ocean Shore Blvd
2676 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1470 sqft
Atlantic Ocean across the street. - Views! Sit back and relax while watching the waves from this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse style condo. Everything is NEW! Fully furnished waiting for you to enjoy. Utilities not included.
Downtown Palm Coast
101 Palm Coast Pkwy
101 Palm Coast Parkway West, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
625 sqft
Clean and cozy unit in European Village 1 bedroom, 1 bath, partially furnished, including $30.00 water, $50.00 electricity, basic cable and internet. Enjoy restaurants and shops right down stairs.
146 Palm Coast Resort Blvd
146 Palm Coast Resort Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3406 sqft
Can be rented Unfurnished or Furnished! This penthouse is one of the largest waterfront condos in the area without the "sticker shock" of Hammock Dunes! .
Results within 10 miles of Beverly Beach
Palm Harbor
5 Falls Place
5 Falls Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1664 sqft
Palm Harbor Beauty - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Furnished Home. - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home in Palm Harbor of Palm Coast. Must See! Completely Furnished!! Great for gatherings with both an eat-in kitchen and formal dining room.
Lehigh Woods
84 Ryder Drive
84 Ryder Drive, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1861 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Contact Agent for Availability & Rates! Rate Shown is Monthly Rate. Beautifully redone pool home on corner lot with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths.
Pine Lakes
34 Wellford Ln
34 Wellford Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1901 sqft
Wonderful family and pet friendly 3 bedroom 2 bath plus office and 3 car garage and in ground pool home with completely fenced in back yard.
Palm Harbor
3 Cherokee Ct W
3 Cherokee Court West, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1788 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath Canal Front Pool Home is ready to welcome you in to a Perfect Vacation Destination. Bring your family & friends, come for 1 week or months this 3 bedroom 2 bath home will comfortably sleep 6 people.
31 Bristol Lane
31 Bristol Lane, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1296 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 full bath house in one of a kind quaint New England type fishing village , Sea Colony, on the Atlantic Ocean. "Lakes" throughout the community and this house is on one of the lakes.
26 Bedford Dr
26 Bedford Drive, Flagler County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Sea Colony Gated Community! Walking distance from the beach! Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath house with flat screen TVs in living room and master bedroom. Bonus area with a futon and desk. Recently Living room refurnished! Washer/dryer included.
34 Andover Dr
34 Andover Drive, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1727 sqft
Vacation Rental - 3BD/2BA - Gated Community - Call for Availability - Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 full bath house in one of a kind quaint New England type fishing village , Sea Colony, on the Atlantic Ocean.
Palm Harbor
35 Frontier Dr
35 Frontier Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2029 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 house fully furnished. Looking for a house to rent while you build a new one? This is the perfect house for you to stay in whiles your new home is being constructed.
85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544
85 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
Beautiful Tidelands Condo for rent ! - Fully furnished, beautifully decorated 3/2 unit on top floor with fantastic views of the lake, fountain and ICW from the screened in lanai.
