7001 Edwardian Court Available 07/23/20 - This Townhome offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 and a half Bath. Home has 9' ceilings equipped with recessed lighting. Brand new whirlpool appliances, open floor plan with ceramic tile, and carpet in all 3 rooms and stairs. Master Bedroom has a spacious walk in closet and a master bath. 1 Car garage.



*Trash and lawn service included*



*No Pets*



*Parking is limited, no more than 2 cars per unit*



