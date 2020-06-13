Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Orange Beach, AL with balcony

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
26858 Martinique Dr
26858 Martinique Drive, Orange Beach, AL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
3052 sqft
This waterfront home directly on Terry Cove Harbor with a pool and deep water boat slip featuring a custom bulkhead designed for up to a 70' yacht. The large custom swimming pool with Tiki Bar is the perfect spot for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
One Club Gulf Shores
4000 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
$919
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1266 sqft
Modern homes with nine-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Lots of community offerings, including a tennis court, clubhouse and pool. There's even a nine-hole golf course on site. Close to Gulf Shores Public Beach.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Park Place
400 Park Ave, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has ample parking, laundry facilities, pool and more. Apartments feature washer and dryer connections, private patio and fireplace. Great location, just minutes from Foley High School.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Traditions
6061 Colonial Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
$868
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1234 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover your new happy home at the Colonial Grand at Traditions luxury apartments in Gulf Shore/Orange Beach, Alabama.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Summer Trace
330 W. Fort Morgan, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1347 sqft
Good location for commuters with easy access to Gulf Shores Parkway. Homes feature refrigerator, ample storage, and patio or balcony. Community has sundeck, pool and renovated clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated November 21 at 09:00pm
$
24 Units Available
Sevilla Place
3151 Boulevard De Sevilla, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1416 sqft
NOW OPEN! Be the one of the first to experience an elevated lifestyle at Foley's newest luxury address. Sevilla Place Apartment homes sets the precedent for style, charm and the ultimate in upscale living.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1430 Regency Road D401
1430 Regency Road, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1239 sqft
The Enclave at Oak Hill Condo! - Welcome to this fourth floor, two bedroom, two bath corner condo located at The Enclave at Oak Hill! You can site and enjoy the beach breeze from the South facing balcony with access from the living room and master

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Park Avenue, #713
450 Park Avenue, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
450 Park Avenue, #713 Available 07/15/20 Park Avenue Condo, #713 - This second floor unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with screened patio and granite counter tops. Access to outside storage, pool, and BBQ area. Includes landscaping.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2651 Juniper Street
2651 South Juniper Street, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condominium in Foley, AL - Two bedroom two bath Victoria Place Condominium (end unit).

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8958 Turf Creek Dr.
8958 Turf Creek Drive, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1755 sqft
8958 Turf Creek Dr. Available 07/08/20 Four Bedroom Home with Garage! - Beautiful four bedroom and two bath home close to Beach express. This house features a screened in porch overlooking a small community pond.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
30947 PENINSULA DR
30947 Peninsula Drive, Baldwin County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
4493 sqft
This grand 5BR/5.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
14750 INNERARITY PT RD
14750 Innerarity Point Road, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2140 sqft
Rare, waterfront property on Innerarity Point available for a long term lease. This beautiful, 4BR/2.5BA unfurnished Pensacola rental home offers a spacious open floor plan with a cheery color paint scheme.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Innerarity Shores
1 Unit Available
14270 BEACH HEATHER CT
14270 Beach Heather Ct, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1500 sqft
Perdido Key's first master-planned resort community at Lost Key Golf and Beach Club which is nestled between Lost Key Golf Course and the Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Oak Court
1 Unit Available
5862 GROTTO AVE
5862 Grotto Avenue, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
2/2 duplex. Rents with washer, dryer and refrigerator. 10 min from NAS back gate and beaches at Perdido. Screened back porch with storage room. Driveway. Public boat ramp 5 min away.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
3865 Chesterfield Lane
3865 Chesterfield Ln, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Receive half off your first month's rent with a 12 month lease! Our largest floor plan boasts 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and ample storage throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Oak Court
1 Unit Available
5884 GROTTO AVE
5884 Grotto Avenue, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1901 sqft
CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH BRICK HOME WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE ON A CORNER LOT JUST MINUTES FROM A BOAT LAUNCH, PERDIDO KEY BEACHES AND BAY.
1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5026 SHOSHONE DR
5026 Shoshone Dr, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1950 sqft
This is a spacious 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath home in the beautiful Perdido Bay Country Club. This house is fully tiled through the house. There is a large Eat-in kitchen, formal Dining Room with french door entry and a inside Laundry room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
75 Lagoon Drive
75 Lagoon Drive, Gulf Shores, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
75 Lagoon Drive Available 06/15/20 3BR/2BA FURNISHED HOME - 75 Lagoon Drive, Gulf Shores, AL - Beautiful Furnished 3BR home sits directly on the Golf Course in the exclusive gated community of The Peninsula! Home features custom cabinets, wood

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Wyatt Court
312 Wyatt Court, Foley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1425 sqft
312 Wyatt Court Available 07/06/20 Fenced Back Yard, South Hampton Subdivision! - Welcome to the South Hampton subdivision. Located off of HWY 98 close to downtown Foley. The home has carpet and wood look tile through out.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Seaglades East
1 Unit Available
1111 BALSA CT
1111 Balsa Court, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1980 sqft
This 1,980 square foot home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. When you walk into the property, you are greeted by a spacious living room with high ceilings and a fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Paradise Beach
1 Unit Available
910 PARADISE BEACH CIR
910 Paradise Beach Circle, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2175 sqft
Beautiful WATERFRONT home in the Paradise Beach subdivision! *** INTERIOR FEATURES include: Large Living Room with gas fireplace (as-is) and Luxury Vinyl Plank floor ~ Kitchen with tile floors, adjoining Dining Area, and stainless appliances

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Gulf Beach
1 Unit Available
645 LOST KEY DR
645 Lost Key Drive, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1485 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Scenic views from one of the newest towers at Lost Key Golf & Beach community...when you walk into the foyer of this condo, you will find high ceilings & crown molding. Open kitchen boasts new appliances, refrigerator, granite countertops.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
13333 JOHNSON BEACH RD
13333 Johnson Beach Road, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1953 sqft
Penthouse unit for lease in Perdido Key's new development! This 3BD/3.5BA condo offers a distinct combination of luxury and contemporary finishes throughout the spacious 2041 sq.ft. interior.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Gulf Beach
1 Unit Available
14118 PERDIDO KEY DR
14118 Perdido Key Drive, Escambia County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
600 sqft
This completely remolded first level condo is located on Perdido Key Drive directly across the street from the Gulf of Mexico. Inside you'll find plenty of high end and efficient upgrades allowing you to make the most of your time on the Gulf Coast.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Orange Beach, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Orange Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

