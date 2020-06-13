19 Apartments for rent in Foley, AL with balcony
1 of 13
1 of 48
1 of 1
1 of 37
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 27
1 of 37
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 37
1 of 33
1 of 10
1 of 29
1 of 6
1 of 48
1 of 23
1 of 19
The city of Foley is named for its founder, a man named John B. Foley, who was originally from Chicago.
For a city containing just 14,618 residents, according to the 2010 U. S. Census, you'll find an awful lot to do in Foley. Not only will you be able to keep yourself busy in the city, you'll also be spoiled by the weather, which is much warmer year round than the U.S. average. Community spirit is the order of the day in Foley, so be prepared to get to know your neighbors and join in with town events. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Foley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.