5764 Guinevere Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

BRAND NEW HOUSE - Near Avalon Middle and Bennett Russell Elementary - AVAILABLE NOW! Take advantage of this 4 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms/ 2 car garage in Cambria Subdivision. When you first walk into the home, you notice the large open hallway with vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. The Open Great Room/Dining Room combo give tenants options on furniture arrangements. The kitchen features large center island, walk in pantry and lots of cabinet and counter space. All new appliances feature built in microwave, smooth top stove, dishwasher and refrigerator with french side by side doors with bottom freezer drawer. Master bedroom looks out onto backyard. Master bath features large walk in closet, double vanity sinks and large shower. Two bedrooms are in front of the home near full bathroom and 3rd bedroom located on the opposite side of the home. The home features inside laundry room with full size washer and dryer. This home is enrolled in our Utility Reduction Program with air filters delivered monthly and lighting is all LED- reducing utility bills considerably. This smart home features a smart IQ tablet, sky ring doorbell, smart locks and automated garage door openers controlled with an app. Sprinkler System. Central location with easy access to I10. Pets considered with online Pet Screening.



(RLNE5762321)