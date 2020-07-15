5719 Guinevere Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

In Milton, 3/2, 1585 sq.ft. - BRAND NEW HOME! A 3 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms/ 2 car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, center island, large walk in pantry and plenty of storage in the shaker white cabinets. Stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, smooth top stove and built in microwave. The Open Great Room/ Dining Room combo give tenants options on furniture arrangements. French doors and windows on the back of the home, allow for lots of nature light. The Master Bedroom is in the back of the home and has a large walk in closet. The Master bathroom has double vanity sinks and large shower. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom are conveniently located near the 2nd full bathroom. The home has a large laundry room with full size new washer and dryer and additional storage space. Luxury plank vinyl wood flooring in all the common areas and new carpet in all the bedrooms. This home is enrolled in our Utility Reduction Program with air filters delivered monthly and lighting is all LED- reducing utility bills considerably. This smart home features a smart IQ tablet, sky ring doorbell, smart locks and automated garage door openers controlled with an app. Central location with easy access to I10 and walking distance to Avalon Middle and Bennett Russell Elementary. No Pets



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5888398)