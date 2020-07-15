All apartments in Avalon
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

5719 Guinevere Ln

5719 Guinevere Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5719 Guinevere Ln, Avalon, FL 32583

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
In Milton, 3/2, 1585 sq.ft. - BRAND NEW HOME! A 3 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms/ 2 car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, center island, large walk in pantry and plenty of storage in the shaker white cabinets. Stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, smooth top stove and built in microwave. The Open Great Room/ Dining Room combo give tenants options on furniture arrangements. French doors and windows on the back of the home, allow for lots of nature light. The Master Bedroom is in the back of the home and has a large walk in closet. The Master bathroom has double vanity sinks and large shower. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom are conveniently located near the 2nd full bathroom. The home has a large laundry room with full size new washer and dryer and additional storage space. Luxury plank vinyl wood flooring in all the common areas and new carpet in all the bedrooms. This home is enrolled in our Utility Reduction Program with air filters delivered monthly and lighting is all LED- reducing utility bills considerably. This smart home features a smart IQ tablet, sky ring doorbell, smart locks and automated garage door openers controlled with an app. Central location with easy access to I10 and walking distance to Avalon Middle and Bennett Russell Elementary. No Pets

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5888398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5719 Guinevere Ln have any available units?
5719 Guinevere Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avalon, FL.
What amenities does 5719 Guinevere Ln have?
Some of 5719 Guinevere Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5719 Guinevere Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5719 Guinevere Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5719 Guinevere Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5719 Guinevere Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5719 Guinevere Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5719 Guinevere Ln offers parking.
Does 5719 Guinevere Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5719 Guinevere Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5719 Guinevere Ln have a pool?
No, 5719 Guinevere Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5719 Guinevere Ln have accessible units?
No, 5719 Guinevere Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5719 Guinevere Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5719 Guinevere Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5719 Guinevere Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5719 Guinevere Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
