This three bedroom home is rated a commercial/residential property. Also there is a fenced in area for horses along with a stable. This property can be used for your commercial business along with a very nice home for your living needs. The two storage garage has plenty of room to use for storage and your work equipment. Also there is a restaurant next door so you don't have to cook. Location is perfect. This property has much to offer so check it out.