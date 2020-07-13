/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 PM
39 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Wilmington, DE
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
8 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Last updated July 9 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Harlan
Pebble HIll
3400 Miller Rd, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$890
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pebble Hill Apartments are an escape from city life allowing one to live in a community that provides a comfortable and gracious lifestyle, yet our convenient location keeps you close to everything.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
18 Units Available
Edgemoor
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$890
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1500 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Browntown
207 Stroud st
207 Stroud Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$925
1 sqft
Newly Renovated!!! ��br Text (302)332-6645 for info ��iP
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cool Spring-Tilton Park
811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2
811 North Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$895
Cool Springs Rental, Available Now - Cool Springs/Trolley Square second floor apartment, available now. One bedroom, one bath unit with Central AC, off street parking and within walking distance of Cool Spring Park and Reservoir.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Bayard Square
13 S BROOM STREET
13 South Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$875
1650 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom apartment on first floor, separate entrance, hardwood floors, washer/dryer on site, eat-in kitchen, convenient to public transportation, close to shopping and entertainment, call today for our showing schedule or visit us on the
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Cool Spring-Tilton Park
709 N BROOM ST #7
709 N Broom St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Only a sudden transfer makes this lovely apartment available in this desirable building convenient to parks, restaurants, downtown and public transportation.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Triangle
604 W 20TH STREET
604 West 20th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$895
2600 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor, secure building, great block, call our office for showing schedule
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Triangle
606 W 20TH STREET
606 West 20th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$895
2575 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom apartment on 3rd floor, secure building, on great block, call for our showing schedule
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Trinity Vicinity
901 North Jefferson Street - A
901 N Jefferson St, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$850
2575 sqft
Includes hardwood flooring and hot water heating. Unit sits on a 2575 sq ft lot.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Harlan
514 Barrett Street - 1
514 Barrett St, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1550 sqft
Hot water heating and a fireplace. Has basement garage.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Triangle
2307 North Harrison Street - 21
2307 North Harrison Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Rent includes heat, water, sewer, and trash. 23 Unit Apartment Complex, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments, gas boiler, heat included.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Hilltop
503 N RODNEY STREET
503 North Rodney Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$850
3525 sqft
Cozy 1BR apt in secure building, close to everything, spacious rooms, on bus line, ready immediately call for a showing or visit us on the web, Section 8 welcome ~ Hope to hear from you soon!!!
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Hilltop
201 N BROOM STREET
201 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$750
2625 sqft
1BR apt in secure building, spacious rooms, front porch, on bus route, great view of the city, call for a showing 302-762-3757 or visit us on the web at www.elmproperties.netSection 8 and DHAP welcome - Give us a call today!!!
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
Hedgeville
1006 ELM STREET
1006 Elm Street, Wilmington, DE
4 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
Cute 3-4 bedroom City of Wilmington row-home with lots of historic charm, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors on first level, central air, fenced yard, washer/dryer on site, close to Riverfront attractions and entertainment, convenient to I95 and
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Baynard Village
602 Concord Ave 2
602 Concord Avenue, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
602 Concord Ave - Property Id: 252913 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252913 Property Id 252913 (RLNE5675313)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Hedgeville
428 S Jackson Street
428 South Jackson Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Holding All Showings & Additional Applications Due to Processing Multiple Applications - Townhouse 2 beds, Renovated - 1 bath, kitchen, living room, basement, washer dryer. Tenant is responsible to all utilities, yard maintenance and snow removal.
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
East Side
419 E 9TH STREET
419 East 9th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$895
750 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom unit on 9th St, very close to Riverfront shopping, entertainment and transportation, contact our office for showing schedule or visit us on line for additional information. Section 8 welcome
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1302 North French Street - E
1302 North French Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedroom, updated kitchen with living room and full bathroom, unit has central a/c and secured entrance. Located just 1 block from Rodney Square and the Bank of America business campus.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Delaware Avenue
1401 Pennsylvania Ave 907
1401 Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilmington, DE
Studio
$990
Unit 907 Available 07/15/20 Studio Apartment - Property Id: 317205 Partially furnished studio apartment on the 9th floor in Trolley Square neighborhood in Wilmington. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 1 mile of Wilmington
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Pennrose
3914 North Market Street - 2
3914 North Market Street, Edgemoor, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
3920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garage is not part of lease. 3920 sq ft in total. Garage is not part of lease. 4 units within building.
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
90 STATE STREET
90 State St, Penns Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
2206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 STATE STREET in Penns Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
18 1/2 Valley rd
18 1/2 Valley Rd, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$825
500 sqft
Very large one bedroom (could possible be used as a 2 bedroom), with a living room. Upstairs apartment Multi-family apartment building
