217 W Franklin Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Cape in Wilmington Manor - Charming cape in convenient Wilmington Manor features wood floors, decorative fireplace in living room, newer eat-in kitchen, partially fenced rear yard with storage shed, full basement with laundry, den on first floor, two bedrooms and full bath upstairs.



Special Remarks: 1)No pets permitted 2)No smoking permitted 3)Tenant responsible for utilities, including Water and Sewer 4)Tenant to change both water filters per specifications 5)Tenant responsible for Lawn care, Snow removal, Trash removal 6)Tenant to abide by deed restrictions 7)Tenant to use area rugs in high traffic areas of wood floors, floor protectors under furniture resting on hardwoods 8)Proof of renters insurance required at time of possession



Owners' Requirements: Tenants must have a Credit Score of 625 or higher, satisfactory Landlord References or Mortgage payment history. Your total household GROSS weekly income must equal the monthly rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5799253)