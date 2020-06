Amenities

Perfect location and condition this popular North Pointe town-home is move in ready. Three spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and two full baths on the second floor. Enter to the great room on the first floor with new floors and high ceilings. Totally renovated kitchen with top of the line cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Finished lower level into a huge game room with walk out and laundry. This home has it all. Located in popular Red Clay School district, backing to parkland in the center of Pike Creek Valley and move-in ready.