All apartments in Leipsic
Find more places like 76 CHESTNUT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leipsic, DE
/
76 CHESTNUT STREET
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

76 CHESTNUT STREET

76 Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

76 Chestnut Street, Leipsic, DE 19901

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice two bedroom one bath home in the town of Leipsic. This home has had nice updates including Ceramic in the kitchen and hardwood in the living room and makes for a nice cost effective place to live. House includes stove & refrigerator. Right by the river and Sambo's Tavern (famous for their crab cakes and sightings of NASCAR drivers) so you have a nice relaxing view of the water. House has antique world characteristics with skinny spiral staircases and some built in cabinets. There are 3 floors to this unit with the entire 3rd floor consisting of the 2nd bedroom. The 2nd floor is the first bedroom and another room that could be used as an office or 3rd bedroom. Not advertised as 3 bedrooms because you go walk through a room to get to 3rd floor staircase. Rarely do homes in this price range offer so much, it has a dedicated driveway for parking. Our application system allows you to see your report. We schedule tours with tenants that are pre-qualified by an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 CHESTNUT STREET have any available units?
76 CHESTNUT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leipsic, DE.
Is 76 CHESTNUT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
76 CHESTNUT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 CHESTNUT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 76 CHESTNUT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leipsic.
Does 76 CHESTNUT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 76 CHESTNUT STREET does offer parking.
Does 76 CHESTNUT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 CHESTNUT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 CHESTNUT STREET have a pool?
No, 76 CHESTNUT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 76 CHESTNUT STREET have accessible units?
No, 76 CHESTNUT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 76 CHESTNUT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 CHESTNUT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 CHESTNUT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 CHESTNUT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENewark, DEWest Chester, PADover, DEAberdeen, MDChester, PAVineland, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJBear, DENew Castle, DE
Elkton, MDMillville, NJBridgeton, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJSmyrna, DEPennsville, NJCarneys Point, NJEdgemoor, DEBeckett, NJNorth East, MD
Chestertown, MDClaymont, DEClayton, NJBoothwyn, PAPitman, NJKennett Square, PAEddystone, PAPaulsboro, NJChester Heights, PAHavre de Grace, MDEaston, MDProspect Park, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware