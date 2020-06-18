76 CHESTNUT STREET

Amenities

Nice two bedroom one bath home in the town of Leipsic. This home has had nice updates including Ceramic in the kitchen and hardwood in the living room and makes for a nice cost effective place to live. House includes stove & refrigerator. Right by the river and Sambo's Tavern (famous for their crab cakes and sightings of NASCAR drivers) so you have a nice relaxing view of the water. House has antique world characteristics with skinny spiral staircases and some built in cabinets. There are 3 floors to this unit with the entire 3rd floor consisting of the 2nd bedroom. The 2nd floor is the first bedroom and another room that could be used as an office or 3rd bedroom. Not advertised as 3 bedrooms because you go walk through a room to get to 3rd floor staircase. Rarely do homes in this price range offer so much, it has a dedicated driveway for parking. Our application system allows you to see your report. We schedule tours with tenants that are pre-qualified by an application.